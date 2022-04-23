Indicators: Spread Tracker - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
NB! Please note, that with the upcoming new build/upgrade to MT4 Terminal, this code may not function correctly. Once the new version of MT4/MQL4+ is officially released, I will update the code accordingly in order to be compatible with the new version.
I have not yet researched the changes/differences in the new MT4 environment but will do so shortly, in order to release a new version of this code in accordance with the changes.
Many thanks and best regards!
HI I also can't get either version working.
For version 1, I don't see the ".m2" in my chart (see attached):
... And for v2, I don't understand the instructions; specifically:
"select a Symbol Suffix for the Offline Chart containing spread data"
I have added the indicator to a live 1m chart, then opened an offline chart of the same symbol and also attached the indicator to it:
Appreciate any support to get either version working. Thank you Fernando for sharing this with the community! Kindly.
for v1 — “NAS100,M2”
for v2 — “NAS100.s,M1”