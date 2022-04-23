Indicators: Spread Tracker - page 3

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NB! Please note, that with the upcoming new build/upgrade to MT4 Terminal, this code may not function correctly. Once the new version of MT4/MQL4+ is officially released, I will update the code accordingly in order to be compatible with the new version.

I have not yet researched the changes/differences in the new MT4 environment but will do so shortly, in order to release a new version of this code in accordance with the changes.

Many thanks and best regards!

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NB! I would just like to inform everyone that as soon as the "dust has settled" with regard to new MT4 builds and bugs and quirks have been "ironed out", I will be rewriting this code so as to be totally compatible with the newer architecture. I hope you will be patient with me in case the current code does not function correctly for you in the newer builds.
 

HI I also can't get either version working.

For version 1, I don't see the ".m2" in my chart (see attached):


... And for v2, I don't understand the instructions; specifically:

"select a Symbol Suffix for the Offline Chart containing spread data"

I have added the indicator to a live 1m chart, then opened an offline chart of the same symbol and also attached the indicator to it:

Appreciate any support to get either version working. Thank you Fernando for sharing this with the community! Kindly.

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ddchbm #: HI I also can't get either version working. For version 1, I don't see the ".m2" in my chart (see attached): ... And for v2, I don't understand the instructions; specifically: "select a Symbol Suffix for the Offline Chart containing spread data" I have added the indicator to a live 1m chart, then opened an offline chart of the same symbol and also attached the indicator to it: Appreciate any support to get either version working. Thank you Fernando for sharing this with the community! Kindly.
  1. Whether it is version 1 or version 2, place it on an M1 chart, and in both cases you did that correctly as seen from your screenshot.
  2. You then do nothing but wait for the minute to complete. It has to first collect a bar’s worth of tick data, so just wait until a new bar is formed.
  3. Then, navigate to the Menu and select the option to open up a Offline Chart: File→Open Offline
  4. From the Offline Chart menu, search for the files as follows in accordance with the symbol name in your screenshots, and open the appropriate one:
    for v1 — “NAS100,M2
    for v2 — “NAS100.s,M1
These Offline Charts will then display the Spread data as it is processing and collect by the original M1 chart with the Indicator running.
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Please note, that all my CodeBase publications' source code are now also available in "Public Projects" tab of MetaEditor under the name "FMIC".
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