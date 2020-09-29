Unable to download free MT4 EA's - page 2
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Google chrome reinstalled, clean this two three time a week,
still no luck, tried to download as well
Does the password to mq5 have to be the same as the mt4 platform ??
Please do not double post.
You are getting replies here so why post the same issue in another topic?
It just means that you are wasting people's time trying to help you in 2 threads.
Google chrome reinstalled, clean this two three time a week,
still no luck, tried to download as well
MT4 Platform downloaded from Pepperston today.
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
the above is exactly what my problem is folks.
Does the password to mq5 have to be the same as the mt4 platform ??
Did you read #9 ?
Because the Market in Metatrader is not using Google Chrome.
The Market and Metatrader (Market's tab in Metatrader) is using Internet Explorer. So, Internet Explorer should be installed on your computer with the latest version (( am having version 11).
Does the password to mq5 have to be the same as the mt4 platform ??
login/password in Comminuty tab in Metatrader are same sa your forum login/pass.
login/password in Comminuty tab in Metatrader are same sa your forum login/pass.
No,
they are different how can i change the our password for this site please
We may have found the problem folks
login/password in Comminuty tab in Metatrader are same sa your forum login/pass.
No,
they are different how can i change the our password for this site please
We may have found the problem folks
Your forum login/pass is your mql5 portal login pass.
This login/pass is the main one.
For example, you may go to your profile page here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dingoman/market to check about what you bought, activations and so on.
The login/pass in Community tab should be same as your forum (mql5 portal) login pass.
If not same so go to Community tab in Metatrader and change it.
I just check the pepperstone password and the Mt4 trading platform as well as the MQL5 Log in and they are truly all different my friend.
Please, i dont know how this happened as i am not a computer savvy at all.
but they are all different
I just check the pepperstone password and the Mt4 trading platform as well as the MQL5 Log in and they are truly all different my friend.
Please, i dont know how this happened as i am not a computer savvy at all.
but they are all different
Did you login to this forum?
You used some login and password, right?
You used dingoman as a login, right?
And after that you are here and you are posting on this thread.
But there is Community tab in Metatrader (look at my image above).
So, the login/pass in Community tab in Metatrader should be same as your login/pass here on the forum.
Hi folks we maybe close,
Both attachments have exactly the same username and password,
but still no joy in the downloads, nothing has changed,
I'll try againUre jpeg I cannot get past this point
1. mql5.JPG should be correct.
2. about Ure.JPG - what is happened if you click "Install"? and on the journal?
3. Do you have Internet Explorer installed on computer? which version? I am having version 11.
4. Which build of MT4 do you have?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.02.26 18:09
The procedure is this:
1. You've complete your purchase in MQL5.com or in the Market tab of the MT4/5 terminal.
2. You make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab (in case you've completed the purchase in MQL5.com website).
3. You click the Purchased option in the upper left side of the Market tab in the Terminal/Toolbox window of your MT4/5 temrinal.
4. You click the blue Install button on the far right on the product you want to install.
5. You may need to fill in your MQL5 community password again to make the installation.