VPS registration

New comment
[Deleted]  

Hi everyone. I am trying to start using VPS service but when I try to login it says : "Incorrect login or password".

I am using the exact username and password that I use to login to website. I even tried changing password but still does not work.

what is wrong?

Should I download a different version of MT5?


Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
The fastest VPS server for forex trading from the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal developers
 
If you are talking about MQL5 VPS, make sure that you are logged into MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your yashar.seyyedin login and not your email or any other and that your MQL5 account password is no longer than 10 characters.
[Deleted]  
Problem solved when downloaded the MT5 suggested by MQL5 website.
New comment