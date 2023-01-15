VPS registration

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If you are talking about MQL5 VPS, make sure that you are logged into MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your yashar.seyyedin login and not your email or any other and that your MQL5 account password is no longer than 10 characters.
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Hi everyone. I am trying to start using VPS service but when I try to login it says : "Incorrect login or password".
I am using the exact username and password that I use to login to website. I even tried changing password but still does not work.
what is wrong?
Should I download a different version of MT5?