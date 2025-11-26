VPS time settings
The time may not be same (and may be same one) ...
- Because your home Metatrader is working according to your broker's server time, and
- your MQL5 VPS is working according to VPS's server time (because MQL5 VPS is the Metatrader as well).
Hi, Sergey Golubev. Thanks for your answer. Do you know where I can find the time setting of the MQL5 VPS server?
But you can check VPS journal/logs for the time, and compare it with the timer on the chart in your home Metatrader or with the journal in your Metatrader (order opened, order closed,...).
By the way, the servers' time (Metatrader broker's time or MQL5 VPS servers' time) can not be fixed.
Hi, I recently found out that the time on my VPS server is 1 hour different from the time displayed on my MT4 platform, which I think is the broker's server time.
For example, if my EA opens a trade, the VPS journal will log the open time as 16:15. But on my MT4 terminal, the order open time is shown as 17:15, which is 1 hour ahead.
I am using Pepperstone and currently its server time is GMT+3, so I think the VPS server time is set as GMT+2. I don't know why they are not the same, how could I synchronize them?
You should make all your EA settings, based on your broker/server time, not on MQL5 VPS time.
Hi Eleni, why you giving conflicting answers?
Hello,
I just set up a VPS through MT4 (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/vps) and synced it with an Oanda practice account. The MT4 platform Market Watch time and the VPS Details (CPU, Memory, Disk and Journal entries) times are different by one hour. Which time should I care about if I have an EA running that depends on the Hour?
Thanks!
Mike
Your EA settings must correspond to the VPS server time.
This almost 3 years old answer is wrong, I didn't know better at the time.
The EA should be setup with broker/server time in mind, not VPS.The EA will trade checking broker/server time.
Our Expert Advisor (EA) runs on the VPS and uses the VPS's local time. However, our broker operates in a different timezone. This creates a timing discrepancy.
For example, I configured the EA to check for orders at 1:10 AM, intending this to be broker time. But because the VPS time is one hour ahead, the EA actually triggers at 1:10 AM VPS time, which is only 12:10 AM (midnight) at the broker.
The Solution: To align with the broker's 1:10 AM, we must adjust the EA's settings to 2:10 AM VPS time.
i think i am wrong let me make changes in the ea to print the timing
And those times are not the same all the time and not a problem at all.
