Why the MQL5 messaging system, shows the username instead of the full name of the person we are messaging?
I will profit about your topic to ask other questions, as they will remain unanswered anyway :-D
Is it planned to be able to delete message ? to archive messages ? to remove and or prevent some user (spammer) to write you private message ?
Is it planned to restore the ability to format message (html) like it was in the past.
Without these 2 features, the messaging system is pretty boring to use.
I will profit about your topic to ask other questions, as they will remain unanswered anyway :-D
Is it planned to be able to delete message ? to archive messages ? to remove and or prevent some user (spammer) to write you private message ?
Is it planned to restore the ability to format message (html) like it was in the past.
Without these 2 features, the messaging system is pretty boring to use.
You are right Alain, its really frustrating not to be able to edit your messages, delete a message entirely or in part etc.
The same goes for the posts in the comments section of the market products, once you've written something stays there forever, you can't edit it (after 5 minutes) or delete it.
You are right Alain, its really frustrating not to be able to edit your messages, delete a message entirely or in part etc.
The same goes for the posts in the comments section of the market products, once you've written something stays there forever, you can't edit it (after 5 minutes) or delete it.
Yes and these are only the basic features needed for a good chatting system.
More it comes more I am using it only to say people to contact me elsewhere (Skype for example).
I will profit about your topic to ask other questions, as they will remain unanswered anyway :-D
Is it planned to be able to delete message ? to archive messages ? to remove and or prevent some user (spammer) to write you private message ?
Is it planned to restore the ability to format message (html) like it was in the past.
Without these 2 features, the messaging system is pretty boring to use.
You are right. We should at least be able to delete messages. And a forum search engine would be great!
I will profit about your topic to ask other questions, as they will remain unanswered anyway :-D
Is it planned to be able to delete message ? to archive messages ? to remove and or prevent some user (spammer) to write you private message ?
Is it planned to restore the ability to format message (html) like it was in the past.
Without these 2 features, the messaging system is pretty boring to use.
I am clairvoyant and I can predict the future, so I will take it upon myself to answer the questions for you ... and the answers to your questions are ... No! No! No! and No!
Until few days ago, in the MQL5 messaging system we were able to see the full name of the person we were messaging.
Since this week, on the top of our conversation, we see the username of the other party, which is often a code name, that means nothing, making difficult to understand who we are talking to.
For example I just received a message from:
but I couldn't understand who it was, until I clicked on the link to open his profile:
Why this has changed?
Is it a bug, or something that will stay like this?
Maybe it's only one step in the actual website development to hide from any one personal details that can be misused by others who did not register as seller but just want to read the forums. Later we may not even know the real name by clicking on the profiles?
I would appreciate this!
We'll see.
I am clairvoyant and I can predict the future, so I will take it upon myself to answer the questions for you ... and the answers to your questions are ... No! No! No! and No!
. . . to remove and or prevent some user (spammer) to write you private message ?
Out of curiosity, and this question is directed to moderators, what is the current procedure for dealing with a spammer in messages?
I got one this morning.
It's not a big deal because this was the first in a long time, but I don't see a "complain" link like there is on Forum posts.
Out of curiosity, and this question is directed to moderators, what is the current procedure for dealing with a spammer in messages?
I got one this morning.
It's not a big deal because this was the first in a long time, but I don't see a "complain" link like there is on Forum posts.
More than a year ago, I actually suggested and urged MetaQuotes to do just that. The request was placed directly via a Service Desk message request, but the ticket was later closed with no response from them.
So, it is reasonable to accept that they have no intention of implementing it.
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Until few days ago, in the MQL5 messaging system we were able to see the full name of the person we were messaging.
Since this week, on the top of our conversation, we see the username of the other party, which is often a code name, that means nothing, making difficult to understand who we are talking to.
For example I just received a message from:
but I couldn't understand who it was, until I clicked on the link to open his profile:
Why this has changed?
Is it a bug, or something that will stay like this?