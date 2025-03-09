Newbie : Not able to see Crypto in Meta Trader 5 desktop app
The symbols are related to the brokers: some brokers are proposing cryptos, some of them - not.
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MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
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- www.metatrader5.com
and more info -
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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
One broker proposing Bitcoin -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where can I trade bitcoin though MT4?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.08 12:34
There are some brokers for Bitcoin/USD for MT5 (I do not trade bitcoin for MT4 so I have no idea about MT4 broker for bitcoin):
The other brokers proposing the crypros -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.31 07:10
The other broker proposing cryptocurrencies for trading -
Thanks Sergey. I have created the account and logged in.
I was only able to see two default MetaQuotes Broker while creating account.
In the Windows app Under Meta Trader 5 . Common Tab, I can now see two accounts one Demo another mine.
Still not able to figure out how to add a crypto broker.
And you are asking the broker 9wheere to create account to) to trade cyprocurrencies, right?
In this case - you should create account with the brokers (demo accounts for example).
read my posts above on the thread about how to create an account and how to find the servers of the brokers (by the way - I've already pointed the servers of the brokers proposing the cryptoes - look at my images above).
You created account to MetaQuotes-Demo server, right?
And you are asking the broker 9wheere to create account to) to trade cyprocurrencies, right?
In this case - you should create account with the brokers (demo accounts for example).
read my posts above on the thread about how to create an account and how to find the servers of the brokers (by the way - I've already pointed the servers of the brokers proposing the cryptoes - look at my images above).
on Marketwatch window, right click on a symbol and click in that menu option "Show All".
The Symbols that will show depends on your broker. If your broker trades that Crypto Symbol, then, it will show up when you use Show All.
But if you are using the installer from this website, then, first stop. It is often beta version only. It is only for beta testing and often does not work, or prices and charts do not update for days. I have both heard/read about and personally seen the charts on it not work for a full week or longer.
Only use installer that you download from a broker.
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Hi All,
I just downloaded the meta trader 5 on windows and can only see forex option.
When i right click and select symbols. I am not able to see anything related to Crypto. Can you guide me the right steps.
Thanks
Sumit