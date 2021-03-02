"Use no more than..."?
- copy signals
- Use no more than % of Deposit
- Copying issue
It is not about DD ...
For more information:
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From How to Subscribe to a Signal
- Use no more than [A] % — percentage value of your deposit that can be used for following provider's signals. For example, if your balance is 10,000 USD and 90% is specified here, then 9,000 USD will be used for following the signals. This affects the calculation of volumes of the deals performed when following the signals. The volume is calculated proportionally. See "Signal Subscribers" section for more information. It is strongly not recommended to change the deposit load if you already have positions opened according to a signal. This will lead to correction of volume of the open positions (volume increase or partial close at the current market price).
- www.metatrader5.com
Thanks Sergey, but having read this, it still seems to me that if I insert "Use no more than 20% of deposit" then the profit/loss of my copy (slave) trades will be 20% of the original master account trades. If the master account makes 10%, I make 2%. And, for example, if the drawdown of the master account reaches 25%DD then my DD will be 5% (20% of the master account)? Is that not right?
On a totally separate issue, I intend copying a signal from another provider onto the same MT4 account that I am copying an MQL5 signal onto. Because they will each have their own magic number, that is quite alright isn't it?
thanks
Neil
Thanks Sergey, but having read this, it still seems to me that if I insert "Use no more than 20% of deposit" then the profit/loss of my copy (slave) trades will be 20% of the original maser account trades. If the master account makes 10%, I make 2%. And, for example, if the drawdown of the master account reaches 25%DD then my DD will be 5% (20% of the master account)? Is that not right?
The other people correct me if I am wrong ... but I think - it is not related to DD and the profit in exact way because there are many factors which are related to DD and profit: deposit size for provider and for your account are same? lot size ... same? and leverage ... his trading system ...
On a totally separate issue, I intend copying a signal from another provider onto the same MT4 account that I am copying an MQL5 signal onto. Because they will each have their own magic number, that is quite alright isn't it?
There is one main rule: one signal per account (and one account per signal).
It means: we can not use one account to copy trades from two signals.
This "Use no more than.....% of deposit (95% maximum)" is used to calculate lot size -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.19 16:40
You can calculate your lot size using the following example (from General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 article):
Let's consider a specific example of using the volumes management system:
- Provider: balance 15 000 USD, leverage 1:100
- Subscriber1: balance 40 000 EUR, leverage 1:200, deposit load percentage 50%
- Subscriber2: balance 5 000 EUR, leverage 1:50, deposit load percentage 35%
- EURUSD exchange rate = 1.2700
Calculation of Provider's and Subscriber's position volumes ratio:
- Balances ratio considering specified part of the deposit in percentage terms:
Subscriber1: (40 000 * 0,5) / 15 000 = 1,3333 (133.33%)
Subscriber2: (5 000 * 0,35) / 15 000 = 0,1166 (11.66%)
- After considering the leverages:
Subscriber1: the leverage of Subscriber1 (1:200) is greater than Provider's one (1:100), thus correction on leverages is not performed
Subscriber2: 0,1166 * (50 / 100) = 0,0583 (5.83%)
- After considering currency rates of the deposits at the moment of calculation:
Subscriber1: 1,3333 * 1,2700 = 1,6933 (169.33%)
Subscriber2: 0,0583 * 1,2700 = 0,0741 (7.41%)
- Total percentage value after the rounding (performed using a multistep algorithm):
Subscriber1: 160% or 1.6 ratio
Subscriber2: 7% or 0.07 ratio
Thus under the given conditions, Provider's deal with volume of 1 lot will be copied:
- to Subscriber1 account in amount of 160% - volume of 1.6 lots
- to Subscriber2 account in amount of 7% - volume of 0.07 lots
Thanks again Sergey, but isn't the rule only to be able to Copy one MQL5 signal at a time? So there is nothing to stop me copying another signal onto the same account that the MQL5 signal is being copied onto, or is there?
(I realize all the inherent risks and complexities of copying two different signals onto the same account)
thanks
Neil
Thanks again Sergey, but isn't the rule only to be able to Copy one MQL5 signal at a time? So there is nothing to stop me copying another signal onto the same account that the MQL5 signal is being copied onto, or is there?
(I realize all the inherent risks and complexities of copying two different signals onto the same account)
thanks
Neil
Yes, it is the rule to copy one signal for one account.
Means: you can not copy one more signal on same account (impossible to subscribe to the second one).
Of course, we can use Traders Copy tools from the Market for example ... but it is a little complicated solution ... something as the following: you are having two accounts and subscribe to the signals (each signal per account), and use some commercial tool to copy the trades from one your account to the other one ...
You can use search function (check this link) to find them (there are free tools as well).
We can not discuss any commercial tools from the Market on the forum.
Thus, the general reply is the following: it is the rule to use one account to subscribe to one signal only at the time.
For sure the 'Use no more than x % of account' means, that the signal is being copied for that amount only.
Ex, you have 1000 $ on your account, select a signal and type in that the signal has to use (not more than) 20% or your account.
Which will be 200 $.
And the signal then makes 20% gain in a month.
Then you have 20% gain on 200 $, 40$.
Thanks again for your detailed reply. I'm still not sure I get this. It is impossible to subscribe to two MQL5 signals on the same MT4 account. I fully understand this.
You can not copy two signals on one account in normal way.
You can not have the second subscription on same account .. impossible ...
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But if you want so ... you can download 'copy trades tool' from the Market, install two Metatrader instances having two accounts, subscribe to the signals on the way as 'one account/subscription per signal', and use 'copy trades tool' to copy the trades from one Metatrader/account to the other one.
It is the complicated way ... but please not that this is not recommended way ...
On this way - you are not copying the second subscription from one account to the other one.
You are copying the trades (trades from EA, trades from your manual trading, trades from signal, trades .... any trades from one metatrader account to the other Metatrader account).
But I can not recommend this way sorry.
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