Experts: Close at Profit

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Close at Profit:

Close all trades after reaching defined profit or loss

Author: Matus German

[Deleted]  
Thanks ill try it out
 
Please post some Update ?
[Deleted]  
thanks, very usefull
 

thanks this is good ..

can you add a :

1. Closed all Symbols base on " Total profit " ( in dollar )

means :all the total symbols and total trades add together and is in Profit than close " Total profit " ( in dollar )

 

nice thanks

pls can u add this

1. Closed all Symbols base on " Total profit " ( in dollar )

means :all the total symbols and total trades add together and is in Profit than close " Total profit " ( in dollar )

afther its perfect ..........

regards

 

really nce EA

by using loss to close = everybody = serious trader

pls can u add

1/choice of currency base ( € or usd )

2/ REVERSE ALL POSITION yes/no in the menu ( = close pending orders as well )

change the display on the main screen pls

now we see some good info but would prefer to see only 2 butons like here under

  1. one in big with Pnl

if want to catch it before target specified in the menu i just press that buton !

  1. one buton = put stop loss at break even ( if not to complex break even can be > 0 to pay for slippage of execution and spreads )

pls contact me at lerecidiviste@gmail.com if needed

regards

 

Hello

This is a very good EA.

Can you please arrange it so it first closes the position on current symbol where EA is attached and then try to close the other ones?

And if it got a requote it checks the profit again ( of course only for the first position ) and then try to execute its task ?

And another request is that its alarm for manual confirmation be continuous not only one single alarm.

Thank you very much.

[Deleted]  
Thanks, can you explain detail it? position profit or loss? at how much??
[Deleted]  

Very good, thanks

[Deleted]  

Very good, thanks

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