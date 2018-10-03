Unable to use Cloud Network service
As far as I know - there are some limiations concerning 32-bit terminals, VPS and more - for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.20 06:49
And this is something which may be important for example:
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MetaTrader 5 Help → MQL5 Cloud Network → How to Participate - Restrictions of Participation on MQL5 Cloud Network
There are several limitations of participation on MQL5 Cloud Network:
- An agent should have at least 768 MB of available physical memory to perform calculations.
- To connect your agents to the MQL5 Cloud Network, the computer where the agents are installed must have at least 2048MB of RAM.
- The agent's productivity index (PR) should not be less than 50.
- Agents installed on a virtual machine cannot participate in MQL5 Cloud Network.
- Agents having PR below 100 are not used in genetic optimization in order not to slow down the calculation process. The reason is that the calculation is performed by generations (256 passes). While one generation is not calculated, calculation of the next one cannot start. Even if a single pass out of 256 ones is calculated by a low PR agent, the total calculation speed is reduced.
- An agent will not be able to receive new tasks from the MQL5 Cloud Network if the free disk space on the computer where the agent is installed falls below 500MB.
- Agents do not receive tasks from the cloud network in case the PC they are installed at is powered by a battery (it refers to laptops).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.19 08:45
Some discussion threads which may help to newbies:
MetaTester Agents won't start to workLittle question of a newbie
So, I am suggesting to you to read this small summary to find the decision for your case -All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Metaquotes should provide a test to know if it can work on your terminal before deposit money, otherwise it seems like a fraud!
MetaQuotes should nothing ... they provided a lot of information ... so you can read and estimate your situation about.
If you deposited money to MQL5 account 'mistakenly' so you can ask to refund using the service desk (as far as I know - they are making refunds (allow withdrawal) in some cases).
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I am not able to use the Cloud Network service. I deposited money and enabled the servers, they are ready but don't work. Why? The service desk doesn't answer me. I waited for hours and nothing happened...