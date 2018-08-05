BUY or SELL SIGNAL with HIGH TEST BAR and LOW TEST BAR (note 1/3 of the candle body should remain, aother part is a shadow of the bar.

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Where can I find a signal like this BUY or SELL. that has Entry StopLoss an Take Profiit. Price action is High and Low Test Bar...@ 1/3 of the body of candle sticks, regardless of color. See attached Picture. Anyone who can developed like this...Share your expertise guys...Thank you.
 

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Hi Hooshang, I belief you understand the job specification and the screenshot sent to you, if you need further clarification feel free to let me know. I also need you to help me add expiry period to enable me track MT4 ID Code for users renewal. Expert advisor  I would like for someone to make a few adjustments to my mt4 Expert advisor. I...
 
KINGSMAN888: Where can I find … Anyone who can developed …
You have only four choices:
  1. Search for it,
  2. Beg at
  3. learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
  4. or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help
          urgent help.
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