BUY or SELL SIGNAL with HIGH TEST BAR and LOW TEST BAR (note 1/3 of the candle body should remain, aother part is a shadow of the bar.
Where can I find a signal like this BUY or SELL. that has Entry StopLoss an Take Profiit. Price action is High and Low Test Bar...@ 1/3 of the body of candle sticks, regardless of color. See attached Picture. Anyone who can developed like this...Share your expertise guys...Thank you.
- Candlestick analysis. Pattern coding
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Hi Hooshang, I belief you understand the job specification and the screenshot sent to you, if you need further clarification feel free to let me know. I also need you to help me add expiry period to enable me track MT4 ID Code for users renewal. Expert advisor I would like for someone to make a few adjustments to my mt4 Expert advisor. I...
KINGSMAN888: Where can I find … Anyone who can developed …You have only four choices:
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