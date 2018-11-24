Experts: Multi Lot Scalper - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is one of the best that I have seen.... I modified it to use on 12 charts at the same time so as to spread my risk. Along with some other modifications I have managed to double my money on a demo account in one month. Starting with $10,000. I set the max trades to 3 and then let it ride. As soon as one of the charts loses more than 150 pips I increase it to max trade 4. Then I start watching a 4hr chart with a simple moving average indicator (Fast 8 - Slow 14) waiting for the cross. Once this happens I then allow Max trades 5 or 6 this usually cancels all previous losses on that chart. Then I reset the max trades to 3 again for that chart and let it continue as normal. Once I hit $30,000 I’ll increase my lot size to 0.2 and add another 4 charts to the mix. (My worst loss was -$680 and my best profit was +$1,200)
This is one of the best that I have seen.... I modified it to use on 12 charts at the same time so as to spread my risk. Along with some other modifications I have managed to double my money on a demo account in one month. Starting with $10,000. I set the max trades to 3 and then let it ride. As soon as one of the charts loses more than 150 pips I increase it to max trade 4. Then I start watching a 4hr chart with a simple moving average indicator (Fast 8 - Slow 14) waiting for the cross. Once this happens I then allow Max trades 5 or 6 this usually cancels all previous losses on that chart. Then I reset the max trades to 3 again for that chart and let it continue as normal. Once I hit $30,000 I’ll increase my lot size to 0.2 and add another 4 charts to the mix. (My worst loss was -$680 and my best profit was +$1,200)
This is one of the best that I have seen.... I modified it to use on 12 charts at the same time so as to spread my risk. Along with some other modifications I have managed to double my money on a demo account in one month. Starting with $10,000. I set the max trades to 3 and then let it ride. As soon as one of the charts loses more than 150 pips I increase it to max trade 4. Then I start watching a 4hr chart with a simple moving average indicator (Fast 8 - Slow 14) waiting for the cross. Once this happens I then allow Max trades 5 or 6 this usually cancels all previous losses on that chart. Then I reset the max trades to 3 again for that chart and let it continue as normal. Once I hit $30,000 I’ll increase my lot size to 0.2 and add another 4 charts to the mix. (My worst loss was -$680 and my best profit was +$1,200)
Help me with this testing:
EURUSD timefrme:H1
period: 2007.5.1-2008.4.30
At beginning it works well, but at last there are three StopOut.
IcarusZulu,
Just wanted to ask if you continued with this multilot scalper and what your results have been up to now. I've finally got some time to look at high-ranking EAs in the codebase, further ferret them out and re-write/optimize the shortlisted ones. And judging from your comments you've provided more sensible feedback amidst some baloney written up here and there.
Thanks
Groovy
I took a look at the trades on the chart (MUCH more helpful than simply looking at the equity curve!).
The EA makes a decision on the market. If the market moves away from the forecasted direction, another trade is made in the same direction, up to 4-5 times.
Initial capital has no bearing on the INEVITABLE margin call...
With that said, I had an idea for the "proper" use of this EA...
Alternately, if you can forecast the direction of the Long term trend by other means, force the EA to only go with that trend.
I initially started with 0.1 lot trades to see how the EA would work,
I must say it's really scary if the trade is in the wrong direction,
this thing will double up the lot size until it make profit..
I end up tried to use 0.01 lot for mini accounts,
but the problem is when it comes to take the second trade, it doesn't respond..
can anyone help to make it work with 0.01 lot?
Thanks
This ea is not trading for me. There are many arrows noting trades but none have been placed. Has anyone else had this happen?
see this scalping EA