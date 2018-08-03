Gold - XAU
Hi,
Using MetaTrader 4 Demo Account. I cannot find the symbol for Gold (XAU)? I would like to open a new order, but I don't see the symbol listed there.
Thanks!!
Hi. Add symbol , spot metals, xauusd
Hi,
Using MetaTrader 4 Demo Account. I cannot find the symbol for Gold (XAU)? I would like to open a new order, but I don't see the symbol listed there.
Thanks!!
Metatrader 4 demo account ... which broker?
Metatrader is the software ... iPhone is iPhone ...
demo account is related to which broker? or to MetaQuotes?
Because it is impossible to have demo account of iPhone or Metatrader ...
You should select the broker which is having Gold (XAU/USD).
This is the information related to MT5 (but I think - it is same for MT4 for example))
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in the
Root /
MT5 General section
instead of the MQL4 section,
(bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- You can only trade what your broker allows. Market Watch (Control+W) ⇒ Right click ⇒ show all.
Sorry, my bad. Forex.com. When I went into the Forum, I clicked on General and Posted. It didn't specify the platform.
It lists it here on their main page, but don't see it in MetaTrader4 Demo. Maybe it's only for real accounts?
Thanks for the Responses!!
I contacted their Support Chat Line. Trading Gold for US customers is done with a separate account using their Forex.com platform.
I'm just looking into the possibility of Trading based on the US Jobs Report that comes out on the First Friday of each month.
I'll have to think if I want trade it using Gold or a Currency Pair that follows Gold.
The report comes out 8/4/18 at 8:30 am EST
Here is a link to an analyst webinar that starts at 8am EST 8/4/18 I found on their site.
https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/8361750032066904067?utm_source=et&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=fx_usm_prospect_nfp_webinar_07302018&utm_content=webinar1
I have no Affiliation with them. Just putting it out there as a FYI.
- www.facebook.com
Forgot to mention that their is no leverage for trading XAU/USD with US based accounts.
Symbols (pairs) to trade is related to the broker (every broker is having the different set of the symbols proposed to trade).
If I want to trade WTI for example so I use one broker, if I want to trade stocks and so on - I used the other broker, and so on.
So, we may have many demo/real accounts with many brokers using just one Metatrader instance. It is my expample with MT5 (but it is same for MT4) -
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There are two main platforms for trading:
Metatrader 4 (MT4), and
Metatraderv 5 (MT5).
Sometimes, the brokers (on their website) is telling the people about the following: "we have our trading platform" ... but when you download and install it - you can see that it is MT4 or MT5 ...
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Discussion about the brokers is prohibited on the forum sorry.
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yes, there are some particularities related to limitations/law/regulations in many countries and so on ...
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Hi,
Using MetaTrader 4 Demo Account. I cannot find the symbol for Gold (XAU)? I would like to open a new order, but I don't see the symbol listed there.
Thanks!!