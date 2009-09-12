Experts: ComFracti
can you please explain ?
It's simple. Signal apirred when two fractals from diffrent timeframes meets toogedher in RSI oversold/bouth area. [I'm writing english not so good];))
Expimin=Order expiration in minutes.
Closeby=Close order when signal change.
multilot=incrasefactor for next order when last was hit stoplose.
Optymization : min. 4 Months + one for forvard test.
sh2 - sh5 are fractals shifts. (from 2 to 10).
levels & levelb are RSI levels under 50 & upper 50.(from 0 to 30).
Some smart one can add own extra filters.
thanks, simple and nice! rated to 10. my backtest has the same curve as you posted here with the default settings. In a closer look only at the loss trades, my backtest show the EA has difficault in handle the strong trend, maybe you can using the MA filter as well?
Hi Mich99,
First my disclaimer - I'm just a novice Forex'er, but I've studied and tested many EA's and ind's, so hopefully I have fresh eyes and I can add some value to this EA in my comments.
Secondly...my thanks to Mich99 for your contribution... Nice and simple EA to start with.
I did not use the "sets" provided as I have a different test strategy. With this strategy I was able to achieve very interesting and quite possibly even exciting ST results in Eur/Usd M15 - gaining a Profit Factor = 152.76 for 2 months trades...!!
I did many "visual mode" STester trials for ComFracti....and most trades are well placed...but there are a few that don't seem to follow the strategy....they are a Buy at the top or a Sell at the bottom...with an immediate trend reversal...and they never recover (with my settings at least).
It would be very helpful if you could place visual clues on the chart to see where the Fractals and RSI are supposed to be crossing...where the trades "should be made"... We can then use "visual mode" to see where these questionable trades are and help design a strategy to get past these major bad bumps that will crush the account...
So far I am very impressed and appreciate your efforts!
CODE - Here' are a few questions -
Fractals with different time frames - I do not see them in the code?
Line 137 & 138 - Blanked out with //--- Why?
// double frup2 = iFractals(NULL, t, MODE_UPPER, s2);
//double frdw2 = iFractals(NULL, t, MODE_LOWER, s2);
RSI - how did you come up with a 1440 period crossing for the RSI?
Suggestions:
My best hopeful strategy for any EA is based on "100% excellent entries" and let it run...
Please consider adding a Trailing Stop - Currently your EA places 90+% of your trades as great entry points at the start or mid-point on the current trend...and a fixed Take Profit limits taking the run possibly higher...
I understand this is a new EA and needs time to develop and be tested....but my first results are promising enough to consider trading live with it...except for those one or two devastating trades...
Great job...good start...and thanks for your efforts!
Robert
PS - Here is the chart and the basic test report. In any case...I think these first tests are exciting results...!ComFracti - TP50 - STester - PF 152 - Report Results
Thanks for nice words and sugestions. :)
Answers:
Fractals with different time frames - I do not see them in the code? - Please look at Crof() functsion.
Line 137 & 138 - Blanked out with //--- Why? - Lines not importent in this case.
RSI - how did you come up with a 1440 period crossing for the RSI? - I'm not sure,what You mind. RSI period is 3 .RSI timeframe is 1440.
About exciting results: Pay atention for forvard test. All posted settings came from back test from 01.03.2009 to 08.08 2009. This is "learning data" and system know them very well.
Most EA gives good results with trending or ranging market not trending and ranging. If ADX 15m && 60m && 240m is under 25-30 level market is ranging. Is posible, that I will code this soon.
PS. The next expert from this family shoold be named :"Basic Fractal Pattern" .
In the code the name of the strategy is "Grizli". Why is that?
Hi Mich99,
First my disclaimer - I'm just a novice Forex'er, but I've studied and tested many EA's and ind's, so hopefully I have fresh eyes and I can add some value to this EA in my comments.
Secondly...my thanks to Mich99 for your contribution... Nice and simple EA to start with.
I did not use the "sets" provided as I have a different test strategy. With this strategy I was able to achieve very interesting and quite possibly even exciting ST results in Eur/Usd M15 - gaining a Profit Factor = 152.76 for 2 months trades...!!
I did many "visual mode" STester trials for ComFracti....and most trades are well placed...but there are a few that don't seem to follow the strategy....they are a Buy at the top or a Sell at the bottom...with an immediate trend reversal...and they never recover (with my settings at least).
It would be very helpful if you could place visual clues on the chart to see where the Fractals and RSI are supposed to be crossing...where the trades "should be made"... We can then use "visual mode" to see where these questionable trades are and help design a strategy to get past these major bad bumps that will crush the account...
So far I am very impressed and appreciate your efforts!
CODE - Here' are a few questions -
Fractals with different time frames - I do not see them in the code?
Line 137 & 138 - Blanked out with //--- Why?
// double frup2 = iFractals(NULL, t, MODE_UPPER, s2);
//double frdw2 = iFractals(NULL, t, MODE_LOWER, s2);
RSI - how did you come up with a 1440 period crossing for the RSI?
Suggestions:
My best hopeful strategy for any EA is based on "100% excellent entries" and let it run...
Please consider adding a Trailing Stop - Currently your EA places 90+% of your trades as great entry points at the start or mid-point on the current trend...and a fixed Take Profit limits taking the run possibly higher...
I understand this is a new EA and needs time to develop and be tested....but my first results are promising enough to consider trading live with it...except for those one or two devastating trades...
Great job...good start...and thanks for your efforts!
Robert
PS - Here is the chart and the basic test report. In any case...I think these first tests are exciting results...!ComFracti - TP50 - STester - PF 152 - Report Results
Hi Cosmicbeing, could you please share with me the parameter sets which you use to achieve such great results?
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ComFracti:
Author: Mich