Experts: ComFracti - page 2
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thanks - anice work- it runs very good on back test - but not on forvard . can you help ?
Hi Cosmicbeing, could you please share with me the parameter sets which you use to achieve such great results?
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Hi all,
ComFracti v1 and ComFracti v2
Regarding my first tests for ComFracti that I posted - For some reason I did not save the settings with the great results. Ouch! I expected the STester report to show it as it normally shows the settings...and for some reason...this report did not. Oh well. So those settings disappeared and I tested some more.
I did get pretty good STester results with 3.0 - 5+ profit factors...with a few scary trades that could have squashed my account.
As Mich99 stated....this EA needs lots of testing.
I did run it on my Demo Account - mostly default settings - 2 week period. While it did end up with losses, I do see the potential with more optimizing...Results 10 Trades - 4 Wins - 6 Losses = -$167.17
I was going to post all the data but Mich99 has updated the program and time is better spent testing this new version.
With the new version, I got even better STester results - 5.0+ profit factors...but still the occasional losses. I will place this new version on a few charts and let it run for a week.
Further testing would be helped if we could display all the crossings and other strategy factors on the chart...to help us test, debug, and see exactly how close it's following the strategy.
Thanks again to Mich99 for the fun..and hopefully profitable...program. Good Luck and Good Trading To All!
Robert
thanks - anice work- it runs very good on back test - but not on forvard . can you help ?
Hi Avi :)
For optimization setings: Maximal drawdown = 50%
Consecutive los trades = 3.
Long time results: (1 year for comfracti_v2)
settings: (copy & paste in notepad)
mn=65488
mn,F=0
mn,1=88
mn,2=0
mn,3=0
tp=500.00000000
tp,F=0
tp,1=2000.00000000
tp,2=0.00000000
tp,3=0.00000000
sl=1000.00000000
sl,F=0
sl,1=1000.00000000
sl,2=0.00000000
sl,3=0.00000000
TrailingStop=0.00000000
TrailingStop,F=0
TrailingStop,1=200.00000000
TrailingStop,2=100.00000000
TrailingStop,3=1000.00000000
lots=0.10000000
lots,F=0
lots,1=0.10000000
lots,2=0.00000000
lots,3=0.00000000
MM=1
Risk=0.00100000
Risk,F=0
Risk,1=0.50000000
Risk,2=0.00000000
Risk,3=0.00000000
multilot=1.00000000
multilot,F=0
multilot,1=1.00000000
multilot,2=0.00000000
multilot,3=0.00000000
closeby=0
sh2=8
sh2,F=0
sh2,1=2
sh2,2=1
sh2,3=10
sh3=4
sh3,F=0
sh3,1=2
sh3,2=1
sh3,3=10
sh4=8
sh4,F=0
sh4,1=2
sh4,2=1
sh4,3=10
sh5=8
sh5,F=0
sh5,1=2
sh5,2=1
sh5,3=10
per_rsi=4
per_rsi,F=0
per_rsi,1=2
per_rsi,2=1
per_rsi,3=7
sars1=0.04100000
sars1,F=0
sars1,1=0.00200000
sars1,2=0.00100000
sars1,3=0.05000000
sars2=0.00700000
sars2,F=0
sars2,1=0.00200000
sars2,2=0.00100000
sars2,3=0.05000000
You can also post a version with a trailing stop for brokers to 4 decimal places?
Thank you.
double LotSize()
{
double DecreaseFactor=multilot;
double lot=lots;
int orders=HistoryTotal(); // history orders total
int losses=0; // number of losses orders without a break
//---- select lot size
lot=MathCeil(AccountFreeMargin() * Risk / 1000)/10;
//---- calcuulate number of losses orders without a break
if(DecreaseFactor>0)
{
for(int i=orders-1;i>=0;i--)
{
if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)==false) { Print("Error in history!"); break; }
if(OrderSymbol()!=Symbol() || OrderType()>OP_SELL) continue;
//----
if(OrderProfit()>0) break;
if(OrderProfit()<0) losses++;
}
if(losses>0) lot=NormalizeDouble(lot-(-1)*lot*DecreaseFactor,1);
}
//---- return lot size
if(!MM) lot=lots;
if(lot<0.1) lot=0.1;
if(Micro==true) lot=lot/10;
return(lot);
}
Halou;)
This is lots size funktion with microlots posibility.Paste this where old one is.
And this:
extern bool MM = false;
extern bool Micro = false;
add to input parameters.
Regards
Thank you for your willingness, Mich.
Unfortunately I am no expert mq4 language and I can not change the ea ...
You might post a file already compiled please?