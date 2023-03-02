Indicators: FX Multi-Meter

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FX Multi-Meter:

Combines 9 indicators and 7 timeframes in an easy to read meter in bottom right corner, which can be used on any FX chart or timeframe.

Author: Benjamin Joshua Nash

[Deleted]  

look at the arrows this in not what you have

how i get it right

thank you great tool

 

Very good work, excellent tool. I am just testing it and found that in one computer everything seems ok, but when i installed the indicator to other computer then I also get "q" symbols like shown on the screenshot. The arrows were missing.

I like this tool very much.

[Deleted]  
hulspas:

look at the arrows this in not what you have

how i get it right

thank you great tool

For some reason, when I try to attach it to a chart, nothing happens. Would you know why?

 

For some reason, when I try to attach it to a chart, nothing happens. Would you know why?


It is an EA, not an indicator (but it is really an indicator). Use it as an EA.

 
hulspas:

look at the arrows this in not what you have

how i get it right

thank you great tool

Very nice tool "eagleye777 / Joshua" thats a great job, I am not sure if you can convert to indicator because the way that works is different, remember, the indicator work with buffers and you have only 8 buffers that is insufficient for all the data you have in. But I am not an expert in indicators so ...
By the way,I think you have a red q or/and a green p, that is because you don't have the "Wingdings 3 (True Type)" Font in "C:\WINDOWS\Fonts"
 

Romrob - So i'm guessing that if each indicator buffer can hold one indicator (eg. 1 x MACD ?) then although there are several indicators within each indicator :) in Multi-Meter, it could be split into about 3 to 4 separate mql4 Indicators to be used on the same chart at once, or seperately. Could be handy because I'd like to separate the Bar % Meter as a standalone and make it bigger, plus it'll be much quicker when changing timeframes. Exactly how to do that is another question...

 

Please submit the fonts that are necessary to run correctly this script.

 

I would put the current price in a big font at the top.

 
zenoni:

Please submit the fonts that are necessary to run correctly this script.

fonts are now included in the zip file

 
thor68:

I would put the current price in a big font at the top.

If you want it to do this just add the following code in MetaEditor at the very end, but just before return(0);

  //Display Price -----------------------
  void paintCurrentPrice()
  {
  double Price = Close[0];
  objectCreate("CurrentPrice",10,400,DoubleToStr(9,5),28,"Arial",Silver);
  ObjectSetText("CurrentPrice",DoubleToStr(Price,5),28,"Arial",Silver);
  }

Then near the beginning, after.. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//     expert custom function                                        |       
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+    
void main()                                                             
  {   
   RefreshRates();

add this line..

paintCurrentPrice();

Change the colour and font size however you want (28,"Arial",Silver) and compile.

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