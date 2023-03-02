Indicators: FX Multi-Meter
Very good work, excellent tool. I am just testing it and found that in one computer everything seems ok, but when i installed the indicator to other computer then I also get "q" symbols like shown on the screenshot. The arrows were missing.
I like this tool very much.
For some reason, when I try to attach it to a chart, nothing happens. Would you know why?
It is an EA, not an indicator (but it is really an indicator). Use it as an EA.
look at the arrows this in not what you have
how i get it right
thank you great tool
Romrob - So i'm guessing that if each indicator buffer can hold one indicator (eg. 1 x MACD ?) then although there are several indicators within each indicator :) in Multi-Meter, it could be split into about 3 to 4 separate mql4 Indicators to be used on the same chart at once, or seperately. Could be handy because I'd like to separate the Bar % Meter as a standalone and make it bigger, plus it'll be much quicker when changing timeframes. Exactly how to do that is another question...
Please submit the fonts that are necessary to run correctly this script.
I would put the current price in a big font at the top.
Please submit the fonts that are necessary to run correctly this script.
fonts are now included in the zip file
I would put the current price in a big font at the top.
If you want it to do this just add the following code in MetaEditor at the very end, but just before return(0);
//Display Price ----------------------- void paintCurrentPrice() { double Price = Close[0]; objectCreate("CurrentPrice",10,400,DoubleToStr(9,5),28,"Arial",Silver); ObjectSetText("CurrentPrice",DoubleToStr(Price,5),28,"Arial",Silver); }
Then near the beginning, after..
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // expert custom function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void main() { RefreshRates();
add this line..
paintCurrentPrice();
Change the colour and font size however you want (28,"Arial",Silver) and compile.
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FX Multi-Meter:
Author: Benjamin Joshua Nash