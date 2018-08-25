Multi Indicator Value display control question

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Hello,

I have several indicators in a ea. And its displays the in the chart. Using enable/disable we can display the chart or hidden the chart value.

But How we can control the Indicator value display in the chart? Support want to display only MACD, when enable/disable, RSI, ADX its control separately. What will be the code. If I only want to display Each one as I need. Say I need a MACD only will display in the chart. Will not display either.

Please check the screenshot



 
Kazi Jakaria:

Hello,

I have several indicators in a ea. And its displays the in the chart. Using enable/disable we can display the chart or hidden the chart value.

But How we can control the Indicator value display in the chart? Support want to display only MACD, when enable/disable, RSI, ADX its control separately. What will be the code. If I only want to display Each one as I need. Say I need a MACD only will display in the chart. Will not display either.

Please check the screenshot



You can use an if statement to make them optional
 
Kazi Jakaria:

Hello,

I have several indicators in a ea. And its displays the in the chart. Using enable/disable we can display the chart or hidden the chart value.

But How we can control the Indicator value display in the chart? Support want to display only MACD, when enable/disable, RSI, ADX its control separately. What will be the code. If I only want to display Each one as I need. Say I need a MACD only will display in the chart. Will not display either.

Please check the screenshot



use if condition for every indicator value you show in the chart as string . 


if(MACD)
{
//macd value show

}


// of Show All 

if(Show All) 
{

// all indicators value 
}
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