Indicators: FX Multi-Meter - page 2
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Thank you for submitting the fonts, I got it working now. Here is the fonts installation guide:
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Here is an update to the overall signal if you wish to use it, making it slightly more selective by taking into account the Parabolic SAR direction aswell.
In MetaEditor use Find in the Edit menu to search for Signal Down
then replace the two signals with these two and compile.
//Signal Down ------------------------ if ((MACD==1 || MACD==2) && MAXoverSignal==0 && WPR<-50 && MACurrent<MAPrevious && StochK<StochKprev && Close[0]<Close[1] && PSARCurrent>Close[0]) //PSAR Updated { Signal = 1; } //Signal Up ------------------------ if ((MACD==3 || MACD==0) && MAXoverSignal==1 && WPR>-50 && MACurrent>MAPrevious && StochK>StochKprev && Close[0]>Close[1] && PSARCurrent<Close[0]) //PSAR Updated { Signal = 2; }
Its not as frequent or fast to react to a swing but definately more reliable.
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The P-SAR indicator can also be changed to be more responsive as follows.
Use Find in the Edit menu to search for ParabolicSAR
then replace the section with this code and compile.
As it stands the P-SAR will not change direction until the second dot appears. This will change the signal on the first dot.
Joshua,
This is really good. I greatly appreciate your hard work to bring us this useful tool. I took the liberty to add my own little modification so that I could see the Currency Pair and Time Frame associated with the display. I also applied the current price modification from thor68 and incorporated my desired view as follows.
//Display Price -----------------------
void paintCurrentPrice()
{
double Price = Close[0];
objectCreate("CurrentPrice",10,400,DoubleToStr(9,4),18,"Arial",White);
ObjectSetText("CurrentPrice",DoubleToStr(Price,4));
objectCreate("CurrencyPair",75,425,Symbol(),16,"Tahoma",White);
ObjectSet("CurrencyPair",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
objectCreate("CurTF",120,400,"XXx",14,"Tahoma",White);
if (Period() == 1) ObjectSetText("CurTF","M1 ");
if (Period() == 5) ObjectSetText("CurTF","M5 ");
if (Period() == 15) ObjectSetText("CurTF","M15");
if (Period() == 30) ObjectSetText("CurTF","M30");
if (Period() == 60) ObjectSetText("CurTF","H1 ");
if (Period() == 240) ObjectSetText("CurTF","H4 ");
if (Period() == 1440) ObjectSetText("CurTF","D1 ");
ObjectSet("CurTF",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
}
I am running this on NordFX which uses a 4 decimal price view. I'm having no problems with the tool providing a clean display and I also run it side by side of my other technicals and the multi meter is keeping pace very well and very accurately. I have actually made some good trades today since I completed my minor mods to the source. I am also running this on an FXCM demo with no issues thus far.
I will track and provide trade details at the end of the month.
Thanks again for this great tool.
Gerald
Joshua,
This is really good. I greatly appreciate your hard work to bring us this useful tool. I took the liberty to add my own little modification so that I could see the Currency Pair and Time Frame associated with the display. I also applied the current price modification from thor68 and incorporated my desired view as follows.
//Display Price -----------------------
void paintCurrentPrice()
{
double Price = Close[0];
objectCreate("CurrentPrice",10,400,DoubleToStr(9,4),18,"Arial",White);
ObjectSetText("CurrentPrice",DoubleToStr(Price,4));
objectCreate("CurrencyPair",75,425,Symbol(),16,"Tahoma",White);
ObjectSet("CurrencyPair",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
objectCreate("CurTF",120,400,"XXx",14,"Tahoma",White);
if (Period() == 1) ObjectSetText("CurTF","M1 ");
if (Period() == 5) ObjectSetText("CurTF","M5 ");
if (Period() == 15) ObjectSetText("CurTF","M15");
if (Period() == 30) ObjectSetText("CurTF","M30");
if (Period() == 60) ObjectSetText("CurTF","H1 ");
if (Period() == 240) ObjectSetText("CurTF","H4 ");
if (Period() == 1440) ObjectSetText("CurTF","D1 ");
ObjectSet("CurTF",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
}
I am running this on NordFX which uses a 4 decimal price view. I'm having no problems with the tool providing a clean display and I also run it side by side of my other technicals and the multi meter is keeping pace very well and very accurately. I have actually made some good trades today since I completed my minor mods to the source. I am also running this on an FXCM demo with no issues thus far.
I will track and provide trade details at the end of the month.
Thanks again for this great tool.
Gerald
Thx for the encouraging words, i'm glad youre trading profitably with it, keep me posted with any possible optimizations (ie. Signal). Originally I didn't think the price/chart/currency display was that necessary which was why it wasn't added in an effort to keep things minimal, but now im considering that it is very handy if youre taking screenshots for reference. I'm all for quick visual reference, so i'll add this as an option switch in the next version (soon to be finished!). Here's a preview of the additional graph that will be included...
It consists of seven EMA's at user definable periods on seven timeframes, just so you can be even surer of the current and longer term trend. Another addition which i've almost finished is a History Line, which appears to be just a vertical line but if it is moved back over the bars all the information from that bar will appear in multi-meter. It actually shocked me when i first tested it, so quick and easy to use, its like an inbuilt strategy tester. MQL is brilliant!
Still looking for some EA friendly Elliot Wave signals to code in...
Thanks a lot for your contribution, eagleye777.
I have tested your excellent indicator, but I have an idea to tell you. Indicator is plotted on the right corner of my graph and then, I cannot see the last movements. Could yo draw the indicator in the opposite corner (on the left)?? My knowledge about MQL4 is still weak and I can't do it for myself.
Thanks a lot for your contribution, eagleye777.
I have tested your excellent indicator, but I have an idea to tell you. Indicator is plotted on the right corner of my graph and then, I cannot see the last movements. Could yo draw the indicator in the opposite corner (on the left)?? My knowledge about MQL4 is still weak and I can't do it for myself.
The Chart Shift button should sort out your problem, its also in the Charts menu..
Hey, this is cool. Lots going on here, I'm trying to digest all the info.. Can I ask, why did you make this an EA and not an Indicator? Wouldnt it be nice to put it at the bottom of the window separated from the chart? Any major insights on how to effectively use this? Any specific cases?
Jonus
Hey, this is cool. Lots going on here, I'm trying to digest all the info.. Can I ask, why did you make this an EA and not an Indicator? Wouldnt it be nice to put it at the bottom of the window separated from the chart? Any major insights on how to effectively use this? Any specific cases?
Jonus
Indicators have more limitations than experts, so i dont believe that it will be possible to convert into less than 3-4 separate indicators, probably more. The next version i think will not be practical to convert at all, as there are hundreds of indicator values called within the code. As far as using it goes, it is pretty self explanatory so long as you understand the principles behind the indicators that are displayed. When the next version is up i'll give more detailed instructions for the interpretation of it, plus it will have its own strategy tester in the form of a History Line, this will make understanding the different signals much easier. Until then, you could practice with it on a demo account first.
I downloaded the file and there was no need to install the fonts, they are there already! I still can not install this tool, does not appear nothing on the graph.
What else can be done.
dear, I must thank you for that picture of the software that i see. I think, without even putting it to test, that it is a good thing. Keep it on. also, i would like you convert it to indicator so can put it to test here. I trade demo on Fxdd. thanks a milion and more. Emma