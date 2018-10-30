how to code thid Grid EA
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Two versions of tool are needed: one for MT4 and one for MT5. I would need tool to track both Double Top and Double Bottom patterns with strictly required confirmation candle that must obviously occur after second Top/Bottom and not after first one. Once Double Top pattern or Double Bottom patern with FULLY FORMED confirmation candle occurs...
Masood Abak: , I need to open a Limit Order instead of it.
- Limit order can only open when price hits them. You'll have to delete the pending(s) and open market orders. Humans can't watch the screen 24/7 so they use pending orders; EAs can, so no need for pending orders, have it wait until the market reaches the trigger price and open an order.
- You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
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- learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
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Hi guys
I am working on this GRID EA and I don't how to reSend Order when each order on level takes profit.
Firstly I place Buy and 2 StopOrders above it and 2 LimitOrders below.if buy order touch TP , I need to open a Limit Order instead of it.