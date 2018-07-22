Need coder Thank you!
You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
You have only four choices:
No free help
urgent help.
You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
- Beg at Will code your trading systems for free - Free Expert Advisors - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum, or Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum, or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!), or I will code & automate your strategy for free - Options Trading Strategies - General - MQL5 programming forum.
- learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
And what the above comments had said... be sure what you want...
You are saying to get the code when Pink line is crossing the ZERO line but you are pointing to another crossover... Is this your setup? watch out for Holy Grail setups... There are NONE.
An Expert Advisor is the one who frees you from other tasks when you know exactly what you are doing...
The question is... are you a really good trader or just a curious, novice, wanna-get-rich-with-robots one?
;)
Go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
- www.mql5.com
The MQL5 indicator files are attached. These MQL5 files are already conversed but they contain errors. Only two files of five MQL5 files need to be corrected. MQL4 files also attached. 1. Convert MQ5 fisher indicator indicator to MTF MQ5 fisher indicator.Thanks Just to have an idea of what I want I have attached fisher _v1 exe file and it...
Ratha_Soda:
Hi,
Please coder do alert for this indicator.
Thank you.
Do a search in this forum, you will find the indicator has been fixed and alerts have been added.
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Hi,
Please coder do alert for this indicator.
Thank you.