Attention VPS problem
I think this is Murphy's law of coincidence.
But you can write to the service desk for example.
I think this is Murphy's law of coincidence.
But you can write to the service desk for example.
Thanks I will write to service desk.
Did you also experiment VPS keeping on turning down when your EAs are trying to send orders?
Thanks I will write to service desk.
Did you also experiment VPS keeping on turning down when your EAs are trying to send orders?
This is not happening often, I only encountered such interruptions once or twice a year.
This is not happening often, I only encountered such interruptions once or twice a year.
Um only twice, I encounter it a number of times, I was even worrying that there was problem with technical service of the host server.
How do you feel about not making those profit when the VPS connection was down?
I have a certain target of trades I need to get per month and the EA should not miss those opportunity or else my profit target for the month is being reduced.
Um only twice, I encounter it a number of times, I was even worrying that there was problem with technical service of the host server.
How do you feel about not making those profit when the VPS connection was down?
I have a certain target of trades I need to get per month and the EA should not miss those opportunity or else my profit target for the month is being reduced.
Contact the Service Desk about your particular VPS server (by number), because this is not normal.
Contact the Service Desk about your particular VPS server (by number), because this is not normal.
Thank you.
Something must be wrong with VPS connection, it fail to execute 2 trades on Monday, on Tuesday it has executed 1 trade and today Wednesday it fail to execute 2 trades.
How is that possible, yet there are no error in the terminal journal.
I monitor the market when I notice no trade are being executed, I follow my procedure and the algorithm trading logic and it was supposed to open trades, I test my EA once again in backtest and it did execute trade according to the EA's logic.
Is there any one experiencing the same thing?
This is the 5th time within a period of 1 and a half month.
Something must be wrong with VPS connection, it fail to execute 2 trades on Monday, on Tuesday it has executed 1 trade and today Wednesday it fail to execute 2 trades.
How is that possible, yet there are no error in the terminal journal.
I monitor the market when I notice no trade are being executed, I follow my procedure and the algorithm trading logic and it was supposed to open trades, I test my EA once again in backtest and it did execute trade according to the EA's logic.
Is there any one experiencing the same thing?
This is the 5th time within a period of 1 and a half month.
I think must be something wrong with your EA, its not normal for the VPS to function like that.
How do you know that these trades should have been executed?
If it tried to open, there would be a message in the logs, if you
Check your return codes for errors, and report them including GLE/LE.
Don't look at it unless you have an error.
Don't just silence the compiler, it is trying to help you.
What are Function return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Common Errors in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles
Only those functions that return a value (e.g. iClose, MarketInfo, etc.) must you call ResetLastError before in order to check after.
No messages means it isn't trying and the problem is in your code.
I think must be something wrong with your EA, its not normal for the VPS to function like that.
How do you know that these trades should have been executed?
If it tried to open, there would be a message in the logs, if you
No messages means it isn't trying and the problem is in your code.
Monday it fail to execute 2 trade according to the logic of the EA, I think the speed on the VPS might have been slow.
Yesterday Tuesday it has executed one trade, which was right according to the EA's logic.
have a look at the result, this is one of my private live account, not for public view or subscription:
Today it fail to execute 2 trades, have a look at the result of the backtest, I definitely know when its suppose to open trades, cause I'm the one who have coded the EA and it have been running for several months without any problem, its only recently that the EA has fail to execute trades according to it logic, 4 times it was due to connection fail. Monday and today it wasn't due to connection to see why it did not execute the trades, it was strange, I made my calculation and analysis the trade was supposed to be executed, I then placed the EA in the backtest with this week result up until the latest hour of today and The EA did executes the trades.
At this moment as I'm writing I have just notice and received an alert that the EA has executed a trade which is good at least to prove that the EA is fully working.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Guys is any one of you noticed that VPS keep disconnecting connection at crucial time when the EA is about to open a trade?
this is the 4th time in 2 weeks, I noticed it only happen when the EA is about to open a trade, I do check the VPS journal everyday, I do monitor the market, I know when the EA is supposed to open a trade and I do back-testing of all the currency the EA is supposed to trade and once I notice that it open trade and on the live it did not open trade, I check the journal again and I do analyse the market and check when the EA was suppose to open trade.
Some how the VPS keep loosing connection only when the EA is suppose to open trade, this is doji !! something must be going on!!
Are our EAs being honeypot by some kind of AI which learn how they operate and in future it will try to counter the logic of our EA, so our EA can bring loss as a results?
Guys this is crucial.
Is there an other service provider which offer VPS for MT4/MT5?