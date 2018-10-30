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Monday it fail to execute 2 trade according to the logic of the EA, I think the speed on the VPS might have been slow.
Yesterday Tuesday it has executed one trade, which was right according to the EA's logic.
have a look at the result, this is one of my private live account, not for public view or subscription:
Today it fail to execute 2 trades, have a look at the result of the backtest, I definitely know when its suppose to open trades, cause I'm the one who have coded the EA and it have been running for several months without any problem, its only recently that the EA has fail to execute trades according to it logic, 4 times it was due to connection fail. Monday and today it wasn't due to connection to see why it did not execute the trades, it was strange, I made my calculation and analysis the trade was supposed to be executed, I then placed the EA in the backtest with this week result up until the latest hour of today and The EA did executes the trades.
At this moment as I'm writing I have just notice and received an alert that the EA has executed a trade which is good at least to prove that the EA is fully working.
Your logic is not neceserally the logic of your EA, this is only the case if you are absolutely sure that the EA is perfectly coded.
Your logic is not neceserally the logic of your EA, this is only the case if you are absolutely sure that the EA is perfectly coded.
This EA has been running since September 2017 and up until now, This incidence of not executing trades while there are no errors of " connection fail within the journal " only happen this week that is the reason why I find it wired. In the past it use to be due connection fail on the server side, this is something different and totally new.
This EA has been running since September 2017 and up until now, This incidence of not executing trades while that are no error of " connection fail within the journal " only happen this week that is the reason why I find it wired. In the past it use to be connection fail, this is something different.
The absence of error logs in VPS journal, indicates that your EA didn't triggered in order to open a trade.
How do you know, that these trades should have been opened, do you have the same EA running somewhere else and opened them there?
The logic of your EA (yours actually) is not a proof for missed trades, because your are not absolutely sure that is perfectly written.
The absence of error logs in VPS journal, indicates that your EA didn't triggered in order to open a trade.
How do you know, that these trades should have been opened, do you have the same EA running somewhere else and opened them there?
The logic of your EA (yours actually) is not a proof for missed trades, because your are not absolutely sure that is perfectly written.
I'm a manual Elliot wave trader, I make use of tools such as Fibonacci Retracement, Expansion, RSI and several calculation to find Highest high, and lowest low, and with a combination of that I have came about to write my own EA with those logic, and it work perfectly without interruption, while I was building the EA I had communicate with different developer from this forum the likes of Mr Tool, Mr Mladen, Mr Pupkov, Mr Karputov and Mr Tokman. I have gain some good knowledge from those guys published code including the work of Mr Yury Reshetove which he has publish on the internet.
With all their punished works I have try to constitute some thing of my own including the work and knowledge of other developers who have shared useful code on this forum. The EA which I came up with work to my satisfaction for almost 2 years.
It's simple the log should state the problem.
If not, you did not check the return value of the operation, which in case failed, had written the error to the logfile, which could be used here to clarify the issue.
Otherwise maybe it just didn't trigger at all, how can you tell that it should? do you run a shadow system? maybe there is a slight difference in settings.
It's simple the log should state the problem.
If not, you did not check the return value of the operation, which in case failed, had written the error to the logfile.
Otherwise maybe it just didn't trigger at all, how can you tell that it should? do you run a shadow system? maybe there is a slight difference in settings.
for every tester if you set the " use date to " on the next day. example today is the 08/08/2018 and you set the date to 09/08/2018, the terminal platform will download today's data and your EA will perform today given's data from the market.
e.g:
That is how I knew that the EA was suppose to execute trades today and also based on my knowledge how the EA was programmed with all the tools and calculation.
for every tester if you set the " use date to " on the next day. example today is the 08/08/2018 and you set the date to 09/08/2018, the terminal platform will download today's data and your EA will perform today given's data from the market.
e.g:
That is how I knew that the EA was suppose to execute trades today and also based on my knowledge how the EA was programmed with all the tools and calculation.
You are totally wrong, the difference in price/slippage between the tester and the real account could make all the difference.
The triggered trade in the tester is not at all proof that your EA should have been opened a trade in your real account.
You are totally wrong, the difference in price/slippage between the tester and the real account could make all the difference.
The triggered trade in the tester is not at all proof that your EA should have been opened a trade in your real account.
it could be the slippage or the speed between the VPS reaching the Broker's server.
Once again, did you check the return value and in case of failure, write to the log ?
Guys is any one of you noticed that VPS keep disconnecting connection at crucial time when the EA is about to open a trade?
this is the 4th time in 2 weeks, I noticed it only happen when the EA is about to open a trade, I do check the VPS journal everyday, I do monitor the market, I know when the EA is supposed to open a trade and I do back-testing of all the currency the EA is supposed to trade and once I notice that it open trade and on the live it did not open trade, I check the journal again and I do analyse the market and check when the EA was suppose to open trade.
Some how the VPS keep loosing connection only when the EA is suppose to open trade, this is doji !! something must be going on!!
Are our EAs being honeypot by some kind of AI which learn how they operate and in future it will try to counter the logic of our EA, so our EA can bring loss as a results?
Guys this is crucial.
Is there an other service provider which offer VPS for MT4/MT5?