Something is wrong with my VPS?

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me and my friends are all using the same bot and connected to mql5 vps in the same broker.

However today, out of all of our accounts, 1 account was different. The bot total executed 5 trades. 

However, this 1 account only executed 3 trades, and didnt execute the 4th trade when all the other accounts did. I then manually execute the 4th trade when it hit that price again but then it did not went back to the TP price and margin called. After wards, it executed the 5th trade but didnt TP when all the other accounts TPed, i had to manually close it.

So now im checking my journal and it says  "failed to get terminal logs (failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 60' (18.xxxxx via proxy failed)). (1st photo)

Whats the meaning of this? why doesnt it execute / close trade when it should when all the other accounts using the same bot does? any help please


No im down 14k, this is very serious?

Files:
vps_error.png  25 kb
acc_1.jpg  92 kb
acc_2.jpg  89 kb
 
Try moving to another server and if that doesn't help, contact the Service Desk as it is advised here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454770
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Try moving to another server and if that doesn't help, contact the Service Desk as it is advised here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454770

however how can the server suddenly disconnect and not inform me? this affects my trading as my bot functions so weirdly.

 
Aloysius Koh Cheng Zheng #:

however how can the server suddenly disconnect and not inform me? this affects my trading as my bot functions so weirdly.

I really don't know, you can only get specific answers from the Service Desk.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I really don't know, you can only get specific answers from the Service Desk.

how do i contact service desk?  there is no change server option for me too in my vps

 
Aloysius Koh Cheng Zheng #:

how do i contact service desk?  there is no change server option for me too in my vps

Then you definitely need to contact the Service Desk.

 
Aloysius Koh Cheng Zheng #:

how do i contact service desk?  there is no change server option for me too in my vps

As you are the validated user so the link to the service desk should be on your profile in the left side,
or read this post with the example.
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