Something is wrong with my VPS?
Try moving to another server and if that doesn't help, contact the Service Desk as it is advised here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454770
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Try moving to another server and if that doesn't help, contact the Service Desk as it is advised here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454770
Try moving to another server and if that doesn't help, contact the Service Desk as it is advised here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454770
however how can the server suddenly disconnect and not inform me? this affects my trading as my bot functions so weirdly.
Aloysius Koh Cheng Zheng #:
how do i contact service desk? there is no change server option for me too in my vps
Then you definitely need to contact the Service Desk.
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me and my friends are all using the same bot and connected to mql5 vps in the same broker.
However today, out of all of our accounts, 1 account was different. The bot total executed 5 trades.
However, this 1 account only executed 3 trades, and didnt execute the 4th trade when all the other accounts did. I then manually execute the 4th trade when it hit that price again but then it did not went back to the TP price and margin called. After wards, it executed the 5th trade but didnt TP when all the other accounts TPed, i had to manually close it.
So now im checking my journal and it says "failed to get terminal logs (failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 60' (18.xxxxx via proxy failed)). (1st photo)
Whats the meaning of this? why doesnt it execute / close trade when it should when all the other accounts using the same bot does? any help please
No im down 14k, this is very serious?