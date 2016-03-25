Experts: Very Blonde System - page 2
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Well I am trying it for real $ 1000 with the settings
Period X = 60
Limit = 50
grid = 14 (quick in and out)
amount = 1
Lock down = 20
Any suggestions would be appreciated
wish me luck
just backtested it EUR USD. 99% modelling quality : M1
Period X = 60
Limit = 50
grid = 14 (quick in and out)
amount = 1
Lock down = 20
Well I am trying it for real $ 1000 with the settings
Period X = 60
Limit = 50
grid = 14 (quick in and out)
amount = 1
Lock down = 20
Any suggestions would be appreciated
wish me luck
Best of luck with your trades!
thanks in advance.
why?
Hi are you still developing this EA?
I don't know how it works but it is working for me on backtesting.
Would you mind explaining more in detail how it works?
Hi, just wanted to share my experience with this ea and ask about your opinion whether my test result is realistic or not.
First, I had to modify the script - the script threw me errors caused by a non supported lot size with my broker. So I had to modify the following line in CheckForOpen():
double Lots = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT);
My aim was to find a pair and the settings for a fairly "little" amount, keeping in mind that the max. drawdown shouldn't be too bad. After a few optimization runs, I came up with these results:
Question: Is there a reason why these two calls have 1 as slippage? Shouldn't that be higher or even connected to the variable "Slippage"?
{OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,1,0,0,Comment,MAGICMA,0,CLR_NONE);
{OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,1,0,0,Comment,MAGICMA,0,CLR_NONE);
(Added a variable "Comment").
Thanks in advance for your thoughts
Michael