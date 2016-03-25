Experts: Very Blonde System - page 2

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Well I am trying it for real $ 1000 with the settings

Period X = 60

Limit = 50

grid = 14 (quick in and out)

amount = 1

Lock down = 20

Any suggestions would be appreciated

wish me luck

[Deleted]  

just backtested it EUR USD. 99% modelling quality : M1

Period X = 60

Limit = 50

grid = 14 (quick in and out)

amount = 1

Lock down = 20

 
I perform good results with your other EA, lilith, I really like your approach, tnx :)
 
bOsO400:

Well I am trying it for real $ 1000 with the settings

Period X = 60

Limit = 50

grid = 14 (quick in and out)

amount = 1

Lock down = 20

Any suggestions would be appreciated

wish me luck


Best of luck with your trades!
 
hi, I want to try it on micro account, 50usd and 1:1000 leverage, any advice if i need to change any setting?

thanks in advance. 
 
Simple EA, Nice to be developed.
 
VBS_-_Very_Blondie_System EURUSDmicro,M1: OrderSend error 131
why?
 

Hi are you still developing this EA?

I don't know how it works but it is working for me on backtesting.

Would you mind explaining more in detail how it works? 

 

Hi, just wanted to share my experience with this ea and ask about your opinion whether my test result is realistic or not.

First, I had to modify the script - the script threw me errors caused by a non supported lot size with my broker. So I had to modify the following line in CheckForOpen():

  double Lots = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT);

My aim was to find a pair and the settings for a fairly "little" amount, keeping in mind that the max. drawdown shouldn't be too bad. After a few optimization runs, I came up with these results:

Strategy Tester Report
VBS_-_Very_Blondie_System
LCG-Demo Production (Build 840)

SymbolGBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
Periode1 Minute (M1) 2015.09.01 00:00 - 2015.09.11 22:50 (2015.09.01 - 2015.09.12)
ModellJeder Tick (präziseste Methode, die auf allen verfügbaren kleinsten Zeitrahmen basiert)
ParameterPeriodX=60; Limit=100; Grid=310; Amount=160; LockDown=0; Comment="VBS";

Getestete Kerzen13888Modellierte Ticks1446744Modellierungsqualität25.00%
Fehler in Chartanpassung0




Ursprüngliche Einzahlung800.00

Spread10
Nettoprofit gesamt4073.60Bruttoprofit5823.09Bruttoverlust-1749.49
Profitfaktor3.33Erwartetes Ergebnis46.29

Absoluter Rückgang243.92Maximaler Rückgang1493.62 (39.74%)Relativer Rückgang61.00% (869.87)

Anzahl an Trades88Sell-Positionen (davon gewonnen %)46 (52.17%)Buy-Positionen (davon gewonnen %)42 (64.29%)

Gewonne Trades (in % von Gesamt)51 (57.95%)Verlorene Trades (in % von Gesamt)37 (42.05%)
GrößterGewinntrade493.73Verlusttrade-118.75
DurchschnittGewinntrade114.18Verlusttrade-47.28
MaximumGewinntrades in Folge (Profit in Geld)7 (718.55)Verlusttrades in Folge (Verlust in Geld)4 (-354.66)
MaximumGewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades (Anzahl)718.55 (7)Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades (Anzahl)-354.66 (4)
DurchschnittGewinntrades in Folge3Verlusttrades in Folge2



Question: Is there a reason why these two calls have 1 as slippage? Shouldn't that be higher or even connected to the variable "Slippage"?

    {OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,1,0,0,Comment,MAGICMA,0,CLR_NONE);
    {OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,1,0,0,Comment,MAGICMA,0,CLR_NONE);


(Added a variable "Comment").


Thanks in advance for your thoughts

Michael

 
Model Quality 25% and 61% DD. Lets say you start an real money test with that settings now with 1000€ start balance. Remember, its your hard earned money. There are people that have to live a whole month with 1000€ - just keep that in mind. Not you are a bit unlucky and the first trade produce a drawdown of 60%. Your Equity will now show only 400€. So you risked 600€ to win what? 50€? Maybe 100€? I would highly recommend to simply open a free demo account and see how the EA is doing with your settings. But not with 1000000€ start balance, no, take it to 500, 1000, or whatever you would be able to lose in real. Good luck sir.
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