Experts: Very Blonde System - page 3
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Model Quality 25% and 61% DD. Lets say you start an real money test with that settings now with 1000€ start balance. Remember, its your hard earned money. There are people that have to live a whole month with 1000€ - just keep that in mind. Not you are a bit unlucky and the first trade produce a drawdown of 60%. Your Equity will now show only 400€. So you risked 600€ to win what? 50€? Maybe 100€? I would highly recommend to simply open a free demo account and see how the EA is doing with your settings. But not with 1000000€ start balance, no, take it to 500, 1000, or whatever you would be able to lose in real. Good luck sir.
Hello, thank you for your reply, I've been testing around in a few combinations of timeframes and pairs and I've optimized parameters a bit with regards to max. DD. There, with the max. DD, you are right, it's important not to risk more than necessary and than my own defined risk. So I have my own set of *.set files that I will keep testing and optimizing.
During my tests I've seen this strategy making nice moves, but it was also important to watch it and to intervene when trends changed. Thus it's also important to read the code and to learn what algorithm makes the EA actually trade, because if those trends change that originally made the EA trade, one has to take further decisions which the EA can't make. So I gratefully take this EA as a nice tool to take an automated decision, but I closely watch the result.
What would make this EA even nicer is to distinguish between several instances running on the same account (e.g. one for EURUSD M1, one for EURAUD M15), because, that I've tested and it really makes a mess that you wouldn't want ;-) (so be warned)
Kind regards Michael