Experts: Fundamental Trader DailyFX CSV MQL4 - page 2
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Now I counldn't send order "2008.10.21 06:08:07 Fundamental Trader DailyFX_MQL4 v0.02 EURUSD,H1: invalid lots amount for OrderSend function" In GBP news.
Now I counldn't send order "2008.10.21 06:08:07 Fundamental Trader DailyFX_MQL4 v0.02 EURUSD,H1: invalid lots amount for OrderSend function" In GBP news.
hi,
beautifull work cod3 but just a few concerns.
im new to EA's
When I compiled this EA for use, it showed me 'one error' and that is Time.mqh----cannot open the program file.
Please cod3 just help out here.
secondly, why are other EA's not trading in my Demo STRAIGHTHOLD account.
Am I missing anything.
1973
hi,
beautifull work cod3 but just a few concerns.
im new to EA's
When I compiled this EA for use, it showed me 'one error' and that is Time.mqh----cannot open the program file.
Please cod3 just help out here.
secondly, why are other EA's not trading in my Demo STRAIGHTHOLD account.
Am I missing anything.
1973
NOTE: To get this EA working, you MUST follow the instructions of setting up the main files from the following site:'Displaying a News Calendar' This EA is built on code from an indicator which is specified in that link. You MUST first, follow instruction in this link, and setup the following files: getright_setup.zip, Time.mq4, Time.mqh. Make sure you change the default "get right" download directory to where the calendar will be downloaded, else this EA will not work. Make sure you read that article very slowly, and make sure to follow every instruction. You can read all about what those files are, and what their function is, that article does a very good job, at explaining what is going on, to display the news events in the chart window. It is a good idea, to first, setup that indicator and have the news displayed on your chart, after which this EA will work without any problems. That indicator source code was modified to become an EA, to trade the news and not just display them. When you setup the files listed above, from the link listed above, you can download this EA along with "str2double.dll" and this EA will trade the news released on DAILYFX. The "str2double.dll" file goes in the root directory, e.g.C:\Program Files\Interbank FX Trader 4\
--As far as your other EAs, i'm not sure, you would have to re-check the procedure to enable them.
Hi Andre, I was wondering if you could put in the code an option to have an open order closed after a number of minutes. I have been looking at other fundamental trading strategies and some of the theory goes that while there might be an initial change in the value of the currency after a news anouncement there might be a rebound also. The idea will be to catch the price as it changes and before it turns around to close the deal...
Hello,
What should I change if my broker has GMT+3Hours Time Zone ?
Regards,
Puncher
Hi c0d3,
This EA is very intresting! Thank you!
Probably I have a problem: after open an order and after update the calendar very often the message displays :
Would you like to call function 'StringToDouble' from 'str2Double.dll' ? ... as following
Could you verify this problem? Above message displays 5 times for each currency pair (I think) after open the order and/or update the callendar.
Besides of that I have a few additional questions:
Is this program verifies that it is open an order for the symbol for example, EURUSD or for all the symbols? I wanted to apply this program for : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and NZDUSD. Should I change the value of variable MagicNumber for each currency pair? What else should I change, if I would like to run this EA independently for each pair?
Regards,
Puncher
Hi c0d3,
This EA is very intresting! Thank you!
Probably I have a problem: after open an order and after update the calendar very often the message displays :
Would you like to call function 'StringToDouble' from 'str2Double.dll' ? ... as following
Could you verify this problem? Above message displays 5 times for each currency pair (I think) after open the order and/or update the callendar.
Besides of that I have a few additional questions:
Is this program verifies that it is open an order for the symbol for example, EURUSD or for all the symbols? I wanted to apply this program for : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and NZDUSD. Should I change the value of variable MagicNumber for each currency pair? What else should I change, if I would like to run this EA independently for each pair?
Regards,
Puncher
For your problem with str2double.dll, in MT4, click on TOOLS > OPTIONS > EXPERT ADVISORS > select "Allow DLL imports" and "Allow external experts imports"
This EA trades EURUSD GBPUSD USCHF USDJPY and NZDUSD from any single chart. Nothing needs to be changed, just apply this EA to any chart and it will trade all of the listed currencies. On my platform, this EA is applied to EURUSD 1H chart.
For new version, don't open any position (2 days opened)