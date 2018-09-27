What forex brokers offer MT5 and use eastern standard time?
I'm reading that there is never going to be a way to fix this issue. I'm curious as to why this is?
We can't suggest brokers in this forum, so you have to make your own search.
We can't suggest brokers in this forum, so you have to make your own search.
Well, ok. Hmmm... Because it's just too confusing to see the incorrect time in MT4/5. I can't be the only person who is frustrated with this problem. How does one get the correct time to show up on the chart?
Well, ok. Hmmm... Because it's just too confusing to see the incorrect time in MT4/5. I can't be the only person who is frustrated with this problem. How does one get the correct time to show up on the chart?
This is the standard which exists for many many years: time of the price on the chart (or Metatrader time) is according to the broker's server time.
So, the trader are trading according to broker's server time 9and living according to his local time).
I can not remember even single case when the trader selects the broker to be on his local time ...
I can not remember even single case when the trader selects the broker to be on his local time ...
Every other technical analysis platform on Earth allows you to show your time zone on the chart, irrespective to what it is in their time zone. I'm not asking brokers to change their time zone.
Every other technical analysis platform on Earth allows you to show your time zone on the chart, irrespective to what it is in their time zone. I'm not asking brokers to change their time zone.
You can use custom indicators from CodeBase (it is free) to show any time (incl your local time, or any timezone, etc), but the price on the chart will be moved according to the broker's time anyway.
Examples -
TimeZone Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
TimeZones - indicator for MetaTrader 5
TimeZones - indicator for MetaTrader 4
4 Sessions - indicator for MetaTrader 4
TimeZones Six v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
and more ...
- www.mql5.com
The other example with custom indicator -
4 Sessions - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Since you can't change the timezone in MT5, I'm wondering what forex broker uses EST and MT5?
Thanks.