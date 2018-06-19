resistance that is formed automatically with the new candle
caespinozap: I have problems making a code that
- Sail is something that moves sailboats.
- You must have concrete terms if you ever hope to code it. Between your High[x]/R and new R are two other candles that also broke R.
- Help you with what?
You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
- Beg at Will code your trading systems for free - Free Expert Advisors - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum, or Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum, or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!).
- learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
Please do not double - post.
I have deleted your other post.
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