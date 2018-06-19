resistance that is formed automatically with the new candle

New comment
  
Hi, I need a code that can do the following:

Resistance_1 = High [x]
1.- Yes High [x] <Close [1] {New_resistance = High [1]}
2.- If High [x]> Close [1] {the next candle continues until it breaks the resistance}
What I'm looking for is for the candles to continue until the break, respecting the previous resistance (High [x]) and forming new resistance after the break. Thanks for the help.




rs


In the following image I only want the break of the index Close
 
caespinozap: I have problems making a code that
  1. Sail is something that moves sailboats.
  2. You must have concrete terms if you ever hope to code it. Between your High[x]/R and new R are two other candles that also broke R.
  3. Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
    You have only four choices:
    1. Search for it,
    2. Beg at Will code your trading systems for free - Free Expert Advisors - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum, or Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum, or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!).
    3. learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
    4. or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
    We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help
              urgent help.
 

Please do not double - post.

I have deleted your other post.

New comment