can i add more currency crosses to MT5?
Terminal is getting the list of available symbols from your broker's server.
If you don't see symbol which you want you can't add it into your market watch.
OK thanks :-).
i dont have a broker.
i just downloaded the software from metaquotes site, and i thought i can add more symboles :-).
so i will open MT5 Demo in a broker which have more simbols.
i have another 2 Questions:
1. can i draw a horizontal line in a 15Minutes chart and open another chart(with the same symbol ), but an 1Hour chart, and see the line i draw in the 15 Minutes chart?
2.is there an option to scroll the charts vertically?
if you know marketscope2(FXCM), or FibonacciTrader, there you can scroll the chart vertically.
in MT5, i can't do this.
can it be done?
1. Unfortunatelly you can't.
Object you are drawing belongs to chart where it was placed. So you should draw the same object for each chart you open.
But you are able to change timeframe of any chart window. In this case you can open M15 chart, place object on it, then change timeframe to H1 and see your object in the same window.
2. Charts are scaling and scrolling automatically to fit all data in them. Except for charts with fixed scale. In this case you will see special control to scroll chart vertically.
me again.
different topic, but i decided not to open new thread :-)
where can i find an indicator(or script) that show me the time remaining for the candle?
(candle in any time frame).
thanks again :-)
sholizar:
where can i find an indicator(or script) that show me the time remaining for the candle?
(candle in any time frame).
hei thanks a lot.
just now i saw my question was answerd :-).
but how do i install that?
i donwloaded both files, and insert them to the indicator's folder, but could not seem to have the indicator installed.
thanks again :-)
Dear Admins, I have the same question as the 1st poster. I'd like to have some GBP crosses - GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD but why isn't it in the forexall set? I tried FXCM MT5 demo but it has even fewer pairs than the MetaQuotes MT5 demo.
I don't want to register with any brokers, I'd like to use the MetaQuotes MT5 demo platform, but can you add more pairs?
I've downloaded MT5 in two different computers, both are logged to the MetaQuotes-Demo server. One computer has all the major pairs, plus crosses, conversion exotic plus cfd and metals (this is the first computer I installed MT5) and the second, has only major pairs and a few crosses. How can I add all crosses to the second computer?
is the same account and same server
Thank you
MarketWatch - context menu - Show all symbols
i downloaded MT5 from metaquotes site, and i have 21 currency crosses.
they all appear in the photo i attached
but i want more :-)
for example, i want GBP/AUD , GBP/NZD , GBP/CAD etc'.
can i add those crosses to MT5?