Trade on Indices on MetaQuotes Demo

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Hello,

I created a MetaQuotes Demo account on MT5 for copier purpose ( I use this demo account as my master where I receive all my signals and I use a copier to put trades on all my account)

I would like to add US30 but i don't see it 


But even if I find a way to add US30, i can't place any trades on indices :

 

 
Just to say, I know that we don't see any Indices symbols added on the first picture, but I just want to tell that I have already showed Indices Symbols
 
The MetaQuotes-Demo server/account is mainly used to update MT5 to beta builds and to test the beta builds (in case you are the beta tester for example). And the accounts of the brokers (demo or live/real) should be used for any other cases (because MetaQuotes is not a broker).
 

As to Indices so all the symbols are related to the brokers, and you/we can check their/symbols' specification to understand about the following: do the broker allow the traders to use the symbol for trading or not.

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Example. Yes, there are some Indices listed on the MetaQuotes-Demo account but trading is disabled for them according to the indices' specification:

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Thus, if you want to trade the indices so you should find the broker which allows some indices for traders too trade (because the symbols are related to the brokers only).

 

About copy trading tools (and about using Signal service here for/with demo accounts) - it was the announcement here 3 months ago, for example):

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - Merkel Launches the MetroTrader 5 Platform Update for 2016
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - Merkel Launches the MetroTrader 5 Platform Update for 2016
  • 2023.12.20
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
The metatrader 5 platform update will be released on thursday, january 18, 2024. I am looking forward to the day when mt5 supports 5 more timeframes (d2, d3, d4, w2 and w3) for better multi-time frame analysis when trading long term
 
hi,
Please I am trying to download a free EA but when clicking the download it does not works.
Can you advise me on how to solve this ? thanks !
 
nouar #:
hi,
Please I am trying to download a free EA but when clicking the download it does not works.
Can you advise me on how to solve this ? thanks !

Go to your MT4/5 terminal, search for it and install it there.

You will need to login into your MQL5 account first in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.



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