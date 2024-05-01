Trade on Indices on MetaQuotes Demo
As to Indices so all the symbols are related to the brokers, and you/we can check their/symbols' specification to understand about the following: do the broker allow the traders to use the symbol for trading or not.
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Example. Yes, there are some Indices listed on the MetaQuotes-Demo account but trading is disabled for them according to the indices' specification:
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Thus, if you want to trade the indices so you should find the broker which allows some indices for traders too trade (because the symbols are related to the brokers only).
About copy trading tools (and about using Signal service here for/with demo accounts) - it was the announcement here 3 months ago, for example):
- official announcement about it - the thread
- details: post #114
- 2023.12.20
- MetaQuotes
- www.mql5.com
Go to your MT4/5 terminal, search for it and install it there.
You will need to login into your MQL5 account first in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
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Hello,
I created a MetaQuotes Demo account on MT5 for copier purpose ( I use this demo account as my master where I receive all my signals and I use a copier to put trades on all my account)
I would like to add US30 but i don't see it
But even if I find a way to add US30, i can't place any trades on indices :