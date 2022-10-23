Currency Indices in MT5

Can anyone please guide if I can get any broker in mt5 that gives currency indices as well. 
EUR
GBP
JPY
CAD
AUD
NZD
CHF

Alot of them cover USD but i need that covers all above  aswell.. Anyone please respond

 
Dow theory Index?!

You will need to create them yourself using custom symbols.

I don't know any data provider for MT5 supplying them.

I would also say, they are broker specific, at least to some amount.
 
I found the indexes in <Deleted> mt4 but not in mt5.. I need in mt5

 
Discussion (and especially the recommendations) about the brokers is prohibited on the forum.
But I found some tools on CodeBase which may be related to what you are asking about:

SymbolX_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This indicator calculates the index of a given currency, using the USD index. It is based on indicator SymbolX, but four prices are used for calculations: OHLC instead of just one Close price.

and

FOREX Currency Powers - expert for MetaTrader 5


