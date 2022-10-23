Currency Indices in MT5
I found the indexes in <Deleted> mt4 but not in mt5.. I need in mt5
Can anyone please guide if I can get any broker in mt5 that gives currency indices as well.
EUR
GBP
JPY
CAD
AUD
NZD
CHF
Alot of them cover USD but i need that covers all above aswell.. Anyone please respond
Discussion (and especially the recommendations) about the brokers is prohibited on the forum.
But I found some tools on CodeBase which may be related to what you are asking about:
SymbolX_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator calculates the index of a given currency, using the USD index. It is based on indicator SymbolX, but four prices are used for calculations: OHLC instead of just one Close price.
and
FOREX Currency Powers - expert for MetaTrader 5
