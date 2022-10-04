Experts: 20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS

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20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS:

The most reliable Expert Advisor. EUR/USD 1H

Author: Антон

[Deleted]  

Hello, The strategy tester shows good performance for this EA.


Just to be clear, I see the TradeTime variable is set to 18


Can you indicate if this is GMT time, as there are some variations

among MT4 brokers.



Many Thanks, magister

[删除]  
magister:

Hello, The strategy tester shows good performance for this EA....


This time can be any, more suitable can pick up in a tester by the best results. And so yes this time is taken on GMT-0.
 

Hi, are you sure that it can work on real enviroment? I think there is a strong overfitting for parameter (many parameter)

Thanks

 

Bolla

[Deleted]  
magister:

Hello, The strategy tester shows good performance for this EA.


Just to be clear, I see the TradeTime variable is set to 18


Can you indicate if this is GMT time, as there are some variations

among MT4 brokers.



Many Thanks, magister

Hi

I'm trying to test this EA but it wouldn't make any trade on ODL platform, can you tell me why?

thanks

Alex

[Deleted]  
hi looks good, is there any magic number on this ea?
 

Hi AntS,

I see you have optimizing this EA very good.

Could you tell me how you optimizing this EA because there are lot of variable on it, but you could do this very well.

You have optimized the value of TakeProfit_L, TakeProfit_S, StopLoss_L, StopLoss_S, delta_S & delta_L very good.

Are these value optimized together or 1 at a time.

Please give me Tip for optimizing the value like you do.


Thank you for your help.

Yandi
 

So far I am impressed with the results, even though it has only been 4-5 days of testing.  It has been correct 6 of 6 times.  :)

You can see my testing results here, updated live every 30 minutes.

http://www.pippimps.com/2008/08/31/20-200-ants/

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The following is what I get when I plug this EA onto my Alpari demo account. The "automated lot enlargement for loss covering" is just a horrible way to make up the unreasonably large stop-loss in the first place. I just cannot begin to conceive the notion of out of proportionally large S/L, not to mention the profligate "automated lot enlargement for loss covering."


horrible drawdown

 
I like the strategy, not scalper, arbitrage, grid, martingale, but a simple strategy will be profitable to for sure.
 
could someone please add a magic number to this I have modified it a bit but I am unsure how to add a the magic number to it so I can use on more then one currency. I know it is only meant for the E/U but does work on other pairs as well but cancel each other when running at the same time
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