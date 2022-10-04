Experts: 20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS
Hello, The strategy tester shows good performance for this EA.
Just to be clear, I see the TradeTime variable is set to 18
Can you indicate if this is GMT time, as there are some variations
among MT4 brokers.
Many Thanks, magister
Hello, The strategy tester shows good performance for this EA....
Hello, The strategy tester shows good performance for this EA.
Just to be clear, I see the TradeTime variable is set to 18
Can you indicate if this is GMT time, as there are some variations
among MT4 brokers.
Many Thanks, magister
Hi
I'm trying to test this EA but it wouldn't make any trade on ODL platform, can you tell me why?
thanks
Alex
Hi AntS,
I see you have optimizing this EA very good.
Could you tell me how you optimizing this EA because there are lot of variable on it, but you could do this very well.
You have optimized the value of TakeProfit_L, TakeProfit_S, StopLoss_L, StopLoss_S, delta_S & delta_L very good.
Are these value optimized together or 1 at a time.
Please give me Tip for optimizing the value like you do.
Thank you for your help.Yandi
So far I am impressed with the results, even though it has only been 4-5 days of testing. It has been correct 6 of 6 times. :)
You can see my testing results here, updated live every 30 minutes.
The following is what I get when I plug this EA onto my Alpari demo account. The "automated lot enlargement for loss covering" is just a horrible way to make up the unreasonably large stop-loss in the first place. I just cannot begin to conceive the notion of out of proportionally large S/L, not to mention the profligate "automated lot enlargement for loss covering."
horrible drawdown
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20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS:
Author: Антон