Experts: 20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS - page 2

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A very poor performance on backtesting:

 

Hey All, I had to touch up a few of the last lines of code on this so it would compile, I'll put the changes in here quick so you know what I did since I just a fake coder, kinda like trying to play DR. with out a license ;)

 It loads fine now, doesn't look much better but didn't give it a fair chance to get optimized either.

xclr8tr 

 

               else 
                  Print("OrderSelect() in block of a trade validity time checking returned an error - ",GetLastError());
         } 
      }     
      return(0);
   }OrderSelect() в блоке проверки времени жизни сделки вернул ошибку - ",GetLastError());
         } 
      }     
      return(0);
   }
/////////////////////////////Changed it from above to below////////////////////////////////////////

else
            Print("OrderSelect() in block of a trade validity time checking returned an error - ",GetLastError());
        }
     }
   return(0);

   Print("OrderSelect() â áëîêå ïðîâåðêè âðåìåíè æèçíè ñäåëêè âåðíóë îøèáêó - ",GetLastError());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
good job , I will try in demo ...
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