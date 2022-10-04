Experts: 20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A very poor performance on backtesting:
Hey All, I had to touch up a few of the last lines of code on this so it would compile, I'll put the changes in here quick so you know what I did since I just a fake coder, kinda like trying to play DR. with out a license ;)
It loads fine now, doesn't look much better but didn't give it a fair chance to get optimized either.
xclr8tr