Auto renewal VPS - don't have money and VPS
You can check the status of your VPS on this page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
About refund ... as far as I know - there is no refund possibility for MQL5 VPS. But there is something about it -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Slava , 2019.02.20 07:45If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
My VPS was Cancelled, It was purchased yesterday, please undo cancellation or refund the funds
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.10.10 18:04
If you cancelled your MQL5 VPS you cannot activate the same subscription again, but you can use the remaining VPS time as free minutes if you Register a Virtual Server again and you choose the free minutes as the subscription option.
- www.mql5.com
So, in my case I can't.
My subscription is canceled as I said:
But when I'm login into MT5 and try create VPS a don't have free time option.
Sorry for Polish language on MT5.
So, in my case I can't.
My subscription is canceled as I said:
But when I'm login into MT5 and try create VPS a don't have free time option.
Sorry for Polish language on MT5.
Did you cancel already paid subscription?
----------------------
May be something was changed ... but I am not sure (because I have free option for example).
You can wait for one more day and check it once again.
If not so write to the service desk asking them for advice (with the link to this thread).
If you have cancelled your MQL5 VPS, you can't retrieve this subscription again, but the remaining time has been credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.
So if you try to make a new MQL5 VPS subscription, you will find these thousands free minutes waiting for you to use them.
I still not see my free minutes when I want to create new VPS connection.
How can I make request on service desk? I can only write with chat bot when I press "New request"
I still not see my free minutes when I want to create new VPS connection.
How can I make request on service desk? I can only write with chat bot when I press "New request"
You need to login into your MQL5 account first with your brachur login in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then right click in your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.
I can see my thousands free minutes waiting for me, after I cancelled my 3 month MQL5 VPS subscription.
I still not see my free minutes when I want to create new VPS connection.
How can I make request on service desk? I can only write with chat bot when I press "New request"
It is about how to contact (and about "Other Question" to creeate a ticket in the service desk):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can not login to account due to lost iPhone and can not receive code verification.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.25 09:49
It is what they (service desk) replied about how to contact with them -
Users are still able to contact service desk from the chat, but that function is available for specific subjects only. They need to choose properly.
We've added ~50 new subjects to the chat bot to cover most of the popular questions and problems.
You need to login into your MQL5 account first with your brachur login in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then right click in your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.
I can see my thousands free minutes waiting for me, after I cancelled my 3 month MQL5 VPS subscription.
I love you <3
Thanks, now I see free minutes :)
I was logged when I press VPS on MT5 but not logged in community.
Never mind - we learn our whole lives :)
Thanks everyone for help :)
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Hello, I have problem because I didn't cancel my auto renewal VPS (I didn't use it last few months) and in Sunday it has been extended. I know that it is to late to get back this money but there is another problem.
I cancel it yesterday but I just want only turn off my auto payment and use this half year VPS. But it was turn off. Now I don't have my money and VPS too.
Could someone help if there is any chance to get back my money or VPS?
I see that requests are only with bot.
Thank in advance for response :)