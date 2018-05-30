pattern dectector
Yes it look like this:
Yes it look like this:
Do you mean that women's eyes are better than men's eyes? :D
Can you tell it's woman eyes?
I'm not sure if they are better but i do know they usually have a different view on many things.
I have most powerfull trading idea .
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sorry for my bad english .
Can you tell it's woman eyes?
These are meerkat eyes. Everyone knows that meerkats make the best pattern traders.
Can you tell it's woman eyes?
I'm not sure if they are better but i do know they usually have a different view on many things.
I hope it's woman eyes. If I'm wrong I never want to meet this guy. :D
And I absolutely agree that they usually have a different view on many things and I usually don't understand them. ;-)
Hi everyone,
I have asked this question because I see a lot of harmonic pattern detector in internet. And I m searching one to win time in create a detector of potential opportunities.
If you find a free harmonic pattern, I m really interesting
thanks
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The threads/posts
- you can draw a AP manually without an indicator - the post
- ZUP_v150 indicator with template - the post
- How to Draw Pitchforks (Median Lines) - the post with video
- A PitchFork Price function to return price at any point and deviation from median available for general use - the thread
- Pitchfork and ObjectGetValueByShift - the thread
- Pitchfork panel - the post with the indicator
- Pitchfork indicator - the post
The articles
- ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 2
- ZUP - universal ZigZag with Pesavento patterns. Graphical interface
- ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 1
MQL5
- OBJ_PITCHFORK - mql5 reference page
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Hello everyone,
Someone know a good free indicator to recognize some patterns (like triangle, double bottom,...) on mq4.
It will be very usefull
Thanks in advance for your help :)