pattern dectector

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Hello everyone, 

Someone know a good free indicator to recognize some patterns (like triangle, double bottom,...) on mq4. 

It will be very usefull

Thanks in advance for your help :) 

 

Yes it look like this:


 
Marco vd Heijden:

Yes it look like this:

Do you mean that women's eyes are better than men's eyes? :D
 
Petr Nosek:
Do you mean that women's eyes are better than men's eyes? :D

Can you tell it's woman eyes?

I'm not sure if they are better but i do know they usually have a different view on many things.

 

I have most powerfull trading idea .

100 to 1500% monthly OMG its look like holly grail.

you can make million money . but i give its free fully . i just want to need  help build indicator on my strategy




sorry for my bad english .

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Can you tell it's woman eyes?

These are meerkat eyes. Everyone knows that meerkats make the best pattern traders.

Meerkat Eyes

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Can you tell it's woman eyes?

I'm not sure if they are better but i do know they usually have a different view on many things.

I hope it's woman eyes. If I'm wrong I never want to meet this guy. :D

And I absolutely agree that they usually have a different view on many things and I usually don't understand them. ;-)

 

Hi everyone,

I have asked this question because I see a lot of harmonic pattern detector in internet. And I m searching one to win time in create a detector of potential opportunities.

If you find a free harmonic pattern, I m really interesting

thanks

 

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The threads/posts

  1. you can draw a AP manually without an indicator - the post 
  2. ZUP_v150 indicator with template - the post
  3. How to Draw Pitchforks (Median Lines) - the post with video
  4. A PitchFork Price function to return price at any point and deviation from median available for general use - the thread
  5. Pitchfork and ObjectGetValueByShift - the thread
  6. Pitchfork panel - the post with the indicator
  7. Pitchfork indicator - the post   

The articles 

  1. ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 2
  2. ZUP - universal ZigZag with Pesavento patterns. Graphical interface
  3. ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 1 

MQL5

  1. OBJ_PITCHFORK - mql5 reference page 

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And I am using this one - 

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HWAFM pattern tool for Metatrader 5 - this post

 
thank you very much ! :)
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