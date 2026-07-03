after making payment for an indicator i cant use it ?
- I just rented an indicator,but in the payment tab, it says locked operation and whenever I try to install it to my terminal, I do not see any indicator please assist me
- What is going on with MQL5 Payment System?
- How long does it take to process payment
First of all - please check this post -
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Where can I see my purchases?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.10 11:42
The "Purchased" tab displays all the products downloaded and purchased using the current MQL5.community account. If MQL5.community account data are not specified in the platform settings, the tab name changes to "Downloads". It displays all downloads and purchases made in the current trading platform regardless of the account.
Besides, all purchases are in your profile so you can see them all.
So, go to your profile (this one - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lottomoney ) to see your purchases.
If you are on Windows so you are able to use indicator for example.
If it does not work for you so write to the service desk to the moderators/admins of the Marker service (the link to the service desk is on your profile as well).
- www.metatrader5.com
I only see buy, test, indicator which suggest that I have not purchased it but if I click on the buy it takes me back to mql5 account which also says that I have already purchased that indicator. what I want to know is that will I be able to use the indicator only after mql5 has verified my payment and made payments to the seller?
I bought one indicator some time ago and as I understand - it was quick and automatically (I did not write to the service desk).
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read this page - I think it may help in your situation:
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market_buy
- www.metatrader5.com
By the way, in your Metatrader - Tools - Options - Community - ... did you place your login and password there?
if it will not help so wait for Monday and (if this issue will be same) - write to the service desk.
By the way, in your Metatrader - Tools - Options - Community - ... did you place your login and password there?
if I click on the purchases it indicates that in 7 days the money will be verified and released to the seller
Purchases on the Market tab of your MT4/5 Terminal window, not here in MQL5com!
Purchases on the Market tab of your MT4/5 Terminal window, not here in MQL5com!
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