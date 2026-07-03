after making payment for an indicator i cant use it ?

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How long does it take to get indicator activated on your terminal after making payment for an indicator? it has been loaded on my terminal but anytime I try using it am told I cant use it until I buy it but I have paid for it using my mql5 account. Please help me. thanks
 

First of all - please check this post - 

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Where can I see my purchases? 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.10 11:42

Where can I see my purchases?


The "Purchased" tab displays all the products downloaded and purchased using the current MQL5.community account. If MQL5.community account data are not specified in the platform settings, the tab name changes to "Downloads". It displays all downloads and purchases made in the current trading platform regardless of the account.


 

Besides, all purchases are in your profile so you can see them all.
So, go to your profile (this one - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lottomoney ) to see your purchases.


If you are on Windows so you are able to use indicator for example.

If it does not work for you so write to the service desk to the moderators/admins of the Marker service (the link to the service desk is on your profile as well).

How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5
How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Market features thousands of products for the trading platform. They include trading robots and technical indicators and useful utilities. In addition to purchasing, you can download a variety of free useful applications from the Market. Thousands of products are featured on the Market. This section will help understand the wide range of...
 
I only see buy, test, indicator which suggest that I have not purchased it but if I click on the buy it takes me back to mql5 account which also says that I have already purchased that indicator. what I want to know is that will I be able to use the indicator only after mql5 has verified my payment and made payments to the seller?
 
lottomoney:
I only see buy, test, indicator which suggest that I have not purchased it but if I click on the buy it takes me back to mql5 account which also says that I have already purchased that indicator. what I want to know is that will I be able to use the indicator only after mql5 has verified my payment and made payments to the seller?

I bought one indicator some time ago and as I understand - it was quick and automatically (I did not write to the service desk).

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read this page - I think it may help in your situation:

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market_buy

How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5
How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Market features thousands of products for the trading platform. They include trading robots and technical indicators and useful utilities. In addition to purchasing, you can download a variety of free useful applications from the Market. Thousands of products are featured on the Market. This section will help understand the wide range of...
 

By the way, in your Metatrader - Tools - Options - Community - ... did you place your login and password there?

 
You can read all the links/pages which I provided above.
if it will not help so wait for Monday and (if this issue will be same) - write to the service desk.
 
Sergey Golubev:

By the way, in your Metatrader - Tools - Options - Community - ... did you place your login and password there?

yes Sir
 
if I click on the purchases it indicates that in 7 days the money will be verified and released to the seller
 
lottomoney:
if I click on the purchases it indicates that in 7 days the money will be verified and released to the seller

Purchases on the Market tab of your MT4/5 Terminal window, not here in MQL5com!

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Purchases on the Market tab of your MT4/5 Terminal window, not here in MQL5com!

I made the purchase on mql5.com but it is not reflecting because of 7 days verification process
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