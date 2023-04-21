I just rented an indicator,but in the payment tab, it says locked operation and whenever I try to install it to my terminal, I do not see any indicator please assist me
my market tab is blank on mt5, cant find the indicator I just rented.
- my purchased indicator is not showing up in my mt4 terminal in the market tab
- Problem with rented indicator
- Bought indicator
Yours indicator will appear here: http://prntscr.com/ovj2og
Are you registered in terminal?
http://prntscr.com/ovj9js
Ricardo Pereira:yes I am.
Are you registered in terminal?
http://prntscr.com/ovj7pr
When you are in indicators page what do you see in this region?
http://prntscr.com/ovjddp
Maybe you need to download again...
Femi Kikas:
my market tab is blank on mt5, cant find the indicator I just rented.
my market tab is blank on mt5, cant find the indicator I just rented.
Make sure you have logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
Then go down to the Market tab in the Terminal window, click the Purchased option and then the Install option on the far right of the product you want to install.
Ricardo Pereira:That’s the indicator I bought. Whenever I click on install on the terminal, it is blank and I am logged into mql5.
When you are in indicators page what do you see in this region?
http://prntscr.com/ovjddp
Maybe you need to download again...
Femi Kikas:
That’s the indicator I bought. Whenever I click on install on the terminal, it is blank and I am logged into mql5.
That’s the indicator I bought. Whenever I click on install on the terminal, it is blank and I am logged into mql5.
Read above ^^^
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