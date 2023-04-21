I just rented an indicator,but in the payment tab, it says locked operation and whenever I try to install it to my terminal, I do not see any indicator please assist me

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my market tab is blank on mt5, cant find the indicator I just rented.
 
Yours indicator will appear here: http://prntscr.com/ovj2og
Screenshot
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Capturado com Lightshot
 
Ricardo Pereira:
Yours indicator will appear here: http://prntscr.com/ovj2og
I cant find anything. It is blank. 
Files:
image.jpg  4533 kb
 
Ricardo Pereira:
Yours indicator will appear here: http://prntscr.com/ovj2og
cant find anything,it is blank
Files:
snap2.PNG  8 kb
 

Are you registered in terminal?

http://prntscr.com/ovj9js

 
Ricardo Pereira:

Are you registered in terminal?

http://prntscr.com/ovj7pr

yes I am.
 
Femi Kikas:
yes I am.

I rented the product,but in my payment tab, it says operation locked for seven days, I don't get that

 

When you are in indicators page what do you see in this region?

http://prntscr.com/ovjddp

Maybe you need to download again...

Screenshot
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  • prnt.sc
Capturado com Lightshot
 
Femi Kikas:
my market tab is blank on mt5, cant find the indicator I just rented.

Make sure you have logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

Then go down to the Market tab in the Terminal window, click the Purchased option and then the Install option on the far right of the product you want to install.




 
Ricardo Pereira:

When you are in indicators page what do you see in this region?

http://prntscr.com/ovjddp

Maybe you need to download again...

That’s the indicator I bought. Whenever I click on install on the terminal, it is blank and I am logged into mql5. 
 
Femi Kikas:
That’s the indicator I bought. Whenever I click on install on the terminal, it is blank and I am logged into mql5. 

Read above ^^^

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