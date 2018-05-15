Is there any kind person out there that could possibly show me how to add an alert to this indicator?"
DevinCai:
Help to add an email alert and mt4 app alert to this rsi indicator
Might I suggest that you try a different approach.
Something like...
"I know very little about coding. Is there any kind person out there that could possibly show me how to add an alert to this indicator?"
"Help to add an email alert and mt4 app alert to this rsi indicator"
will not be very well received here, it seems more like a demand.
DevinCai: Help to add an email alert and mt4 app alert to this rsi indicatorHelp you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
- Beg at Will code your trading systems for free - Free Expert Advisors - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum, or Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum, or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!).
- learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function/events#onchartevent
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Functions / Event Handling Functions
- www.mql5.com
The MQL5 language provides processing of some predefined events. Functions for handling these events must be defined in a MQL5 program; function name, return type, composition of parameters (if there are any) and their types must strictly conform to the description of the event handler function. The event handler of the client terminal...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"I know very little about coding. Is there any kind person out there that could possibly show me how to add an alert to this indicator?"
Help to add an email alert and mt4 app alert to this rsi indicator