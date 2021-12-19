Access violation Error MetaTrader 5 Version 5.00 build 1816 2 May 2018
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In fact, this is true.
After MetaTrader 5 was updated to MetaTrader 5 Version 5.00 build 1816 2 May 2018. This Access violation error appears ever so frequently.
I initially thought that was my mistake in my code. However, then all the Indicator and Expert advisors worked without any problem in the previous build having this Access violation error after the build 1816 2 May 2018.
This is my error:
2018.05.07 13:05:23.407 Test (USDCAD,H4) crash --> 00000065486790D6 660F280DA64E0400 movapd xmm1, [rip+0x44ea6]
2018.05.07 13:05:23.407 Test (USDCAD,H4) 00000065486790DE 660F28D1 movapd xmm2, xmm1
2018.05.07 13:05:23.407 Test (USDCAD,H4) 00000065486790E2 660FC6D001 shufpd xmm2, xmm0, 0x1
....etc
I think someone worked on build 1816 (2 May 2018) probably introduced some unstability into the MetaTrader 5.
In the same indiactor, Access violation error appears once, then it does not appears in next loading of indicator, then it appears.
The appearance of the access violation error seems quite random though.Only posting this to help to fix the internal bug if there is any.
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I have found the source of error for Access Violation using printf function. It took me 1 day to find the source of error.
Hope someone can spot what is the problem here.
printf("posL1"); ArrayInitialize(PointValArray, 0); printf("posL3: size: %d", ArraySize(PointValArray)); double diff1 = PointValArray[4] - PointValArray[3]; double diff2 = PointValArray[3] - PointValArray[2]; double diff3 = PointValArray[2] - PointValArray[1]; double diff4 = PointValArray[1] - PointValArray[0]; printf("posL4");
The Access violaton error appears after the line: printf("posL3: size: %d", ArraySize(PointValArray));
As you can see from the screenshot, Code did not reach the line: printf("posL4");
Therefore, the source of the error must be these lines:
double diff1 = PointValArray[4] - PointValArray[3]; double diff2 = PointValArray[3] - PointValArray[2]; double diff3 = PointValArray[2] - PointValArray[1]; double diff4 = PointValArray[1] - PointValArray[0];
As you can see from the picture, the Array size return to 5. How come above lines can be source of Access violation ?
I even used ArrayInitialize before this code.
I am not sure it might be something to do with MetaTrader 5 itself internally ? or something else ?
This is very interesting problem though regardless of the reason.
I have found the source of error for Access Violation using printf function. It took me 1 day to find the source of error.
Hope someone can spot what is the problem here.
The Access violaton error appears after the line: printf("posL3: size: %d", ArraySize(PointValArray));
As you can see from the screenshot, Code did not reach the line: printf("posL4");
Therefore, the source of the error must be these lines:
As you can see from the picture, the Array size return to 5. How come above lines can be source of Access violation ?
I even used ArrayInitialize before this code.
I am not sure it might be something to do with MetaTrader 5 itself internally ? or something else ?
This is very interesting problem though regardless of the reason.
If not yet done you should report this to ServiceDesk, in all cases it's an MT5 bug. The platform should never crash.
You are right. I already did.
However, I just shared this information for someone who might have similar problems in the future.
Thanks for your advice.
Same here. Since the MT5 update. Many many indicators and EAs working fine just randomly raise access violation errors in MT5 and crash and in many cases the code is lengthy to debug. I cant find the exact source of the error, it just happens sometimes and sometimes does not. =(
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Please Help
Please advise this error suddenly appeared. Is there a way to disable auto update ?
RE 2 16:30:52.832 AiFetchV2.03 (EURGBP,M5) Access violation at 0x0000024A29BF7215 read to 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF in 'C:\Users\ASERVER\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Experts\AiFetchV2.03.ex5'