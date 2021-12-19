Access violation Error MetaTrader 5 Version 5.00 build 1816 2 May 2018

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Please Help

Please advise this error suddenly appeared. Is there a way to disable auto update ?


RE 2 16:30:52.832 AiFetchV2.03 (EURGBP,M5) Access violation at 0x0000024A29BF7215 read to 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF in 'C:\Users\ASERVER\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Experts\AiFetchV2.03.ex5'

GR 2 16:30:52.843 AiFetchV2.03 (EURGBP,M5)    crash -->  0000024A29BF7215 660F29154F250800  movapd     [rip+0x8254f], xmm2
KM 2 16:30:52.843 AiFetchV2.03 (EURGBP,M5)               0000024A29BF721D 660F291D57250800  movapd     [rip+0x82557], xmm3
JL 2 16:30:52.843 AiFetchV2.03 (EURGBP,M5)               0000024A29BF7225 660F29255F250800  movapd     [rip+0x8255f], xmm4
QN 2 16:30:52.843 AiFetchV2.03 (EURGBP,M5)               0000024A29BF722D 660F292D67250800  movapd     [rip+0x82567], xmm5
HM 2 16:30:52.843 AiFetchV2.03 (EURGBP,M5)               0000024A29BF7235 660F29356F250800  movapd     [rip+0x8256f], xmm6
OO 2 16:30:52.843 AiFetchV2.03 (EURGBP,M5)               0000024A29BF723D 660F293D77250800  movapd     [rip+0x82577], xmm7
RR 2 16:30:52.843 AiFetchV2.03 (EURGBP,M5)               0000024A29BF7245 66440F29057E2508  movapd     [rip+0x8257e], xmm8
CM 2 16:30:52.843 AiFetchV2.03 (EURGBP,M5)                                00
GI 2 16:30:52.843 AiFetchV2.03 (EURGBP,M5)
DL 2 16:30:52.843 AiFetchV2.03 (EURGBP,M5) 00: 0x0000024A29BF7215
GG 2 16:30:52.843 AiFetchV2.03 (EURGBP,M5)
QN 2 16:30:56.483 AiFetchV2.03 (EURUSD,M5) Access violation at 0x0000024A2D0A7215 read to 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF in 'C:\Users\ASERVER\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Experts\AiFetchV2.03.ex5'
NH 2 16:30:56.483 AiFetchV2.03 (EURUSD,M5)    crash -->  0000024A2D0A7215 660F29154F250800  movapd     [rip+0x8254f], xmm2
JG 2 16:30:56.483 AiFetchV2.03 (EURUSD,M5)               0000024A2D0A721D 660F291D57250800  movapd     [rip+0x82557], xmm3
KD 2 16:30:56.483 AiFetchV2.03 (EURUSD,M5)               0000024A2D0A7225 660F29255F250800  movapd     [rip+0x8255f], xmm4
DF 2 16:30:56.483 AiFetchV2.03 (EURUSD,M5)               0000024A2D0A722D 660F292D67250800  movapd     [rip+0x82567], xmm5
MK 2 16:30:56.483 AiFetchV2.03 (EURUSD,M5)               0000024A2D0A7235 660F29356F250800  movapd     [rip+0x8256f], xmm6
FI 2 16:30:56.483 AiFetchV2.03 (EURUSD,M5)               0000024A2D0A723D 660F293D77250800  movapd     [rip+0x82577], xmm7
CJ 2 16:30:56.483 AiFetchV2.03 (EURUSD,M5)               0000024A2D0A7245 66440F29057E2508  movapd     [rip+0x8257e], xmm8
JE 2 16:30:56.483 AiFetchV2.03 (EURUSD,M5)                                00
ON 2 16:30:56.484 AiFetchV2.03 (EURUSD,M5)
LF 2 16:30:56.484 AiFetchV2.03 (EURUSD,M5) 00: 0x0000024A2D0A7215
OL 2 16:30:56.484 AiFetchV2.03 (EURUSD,M5)
EP 2 16:30:57.004 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDCAD,M5) Access violation at 0x0000024A2CF47215 read to 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF in 'C:\Users\ASERVER\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Experts\AiFetchV2.03.ex5'
RP 2 16:30:57.004 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDCAD,M5)    crash -->  0000024A2CF47215 660F29154F250800  movapd     [rip+0x8254f], xmm2
FP 2 16:30:57.004 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDCAD,M5)               0000024A2CF4721D 660F291D57250800  movapd     [rip+0x82557], xmm3
OR 2 16:30:57.004 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDCAD,M5)               0000024A2CF47225 660F29255F250800  movapd     [rip+0x8255f], xmm4
HQ 2 16:30:57.004 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDCAD,M5)               0000024A2CF4722D 660F292D67250800  movapd     [rip+0x82567], xmm5
QS 2 16:30:57.004 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDCAD,M5)               0000024A2CF47235 660F29356F250800  movapd     [rip+0x8256f], xmm6
JR 2 16:30:57.004 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDCAD,M5)               0000024A2CF4723D 660F293D77250800  movapd     [rip+0x82577], xmm7
GP 2 16:30:57.004 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDCAD,M5)               0000024A2CF47245 66440F29057E2508  movapd     [rip+0x8257e], xmm8
JN 2 16:30:57.004 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDCAD,M5)                                00
FF 2 16:30:57.004 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDCAD,M5)
MN 2 16:30:57.004 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDCAD,M5) 00: 0x0000024A2CF47215
FD 2 16:30:57.004 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDCAD,M5)
RF 2 16:30:57.472 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDJPY,M5) Access violation at 0x0000024A29A87215 read to 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF in 'C:\Users\ASERVER\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Experts\AiFetchV2.03.ex5'
MH 2 16:30:57.472 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDJPY,M5)    crash -->  0000024A29A87215 660F29154F250800  movapd     [rip+0x8254f], xmm2
IF 2 16:30:57.472 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDJPY,M5)               0000024A29A8721D 660F291D57250800  movapd     [rip+0x82557], xmm3
LD 2 16:30:57.472 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDJPY,M5)               0000024A29A87225 660F29255F250800  movapd     [rip+0x8255f], xmm4
CE 2 16:30:57.472 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDJPY,M5)               0000024A29A8722D 660F292D67250800  movapd     [rip+0x82567], xmm5
NG 2 16:30:57.472 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDJPY,M5)               0000024A29A87235 660F29356F250800  movapd     [rip+0x8256f], xmm6
ED 2 16:30:57.472 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDJPY,M5)               0000024A29A8723D 660F293D77250800  movapd     [rip+0x82577], xmm7
DF 2 16:30:57.472 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDJPY,M5)               0000024A29A87245 66440F29057E2508  movapd     [rip+0x8257e], xmm8
FQ 2 16:30:57.472 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDJPY,M5)                                00
RM 2 16:30:57.472 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDJPY,M5)
RN 2 16:30:57.472 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDJPY,M5) 00: 0x0000024A29A87215
RK 2 16:30:57.472 AiFetchV2.03 (AUDJPY,M5)

 

In fact, this is true.

After MetaTrader 5 was updated to MetaTrader 5 Version 5.00 build 1816 2 May 2018. This Access violation error appears ever so frequently.

I initially thought that was my mistake in my code. However, then all the Indicator and Expert advisors worked without any problem in the previous build having this Access violation error after the  build 1816 2 May 2018.

This is my error:

2018.05.07 13:05:23.407 Test (USDCAD,H4)    crash -->  00000065486790D6 660F280DA64E0400  movapd     xmm1, [rip+0x44ea6]
2018.05.07 13:05:23.407 Test (USDCAD,H4)               00000065486790DE 660F28D1          movapd     xmm2, xmm1
2018.05.07 13:05:23.407 Test (USDCAD,H4)               00000065486790E2 660FC6D001        shufpd     xmm2, xmm0, 0x1

....etc


I think someone worked on  build 1816 (2 May 2018) probably introduced some unstability into the MetaTrader 5.

In the same indiactor, Access violation error appears once, then it does not appears in next loading of indicator, then it appears.

The appearance of the access violation error seems quite random though.

Only posting this to help to fix the internal bug if there is any.
 

I have found the source of error for Access Violation using printf function.  It took me 1 day to find the source of error.

Hope someone can spot what is the problem here.

            

                printf("posL1");
                
                ArrayInitialize(PointValArray, 0);




                printf("posL3: size: %d", ArraySize(PointValArray));
                
                double diff1 = PointValArray[4] - PointValArray[3];
                double diff2 = PointValArray[3] - PointValArray[2];
                double diff3 = PointValArray[2] - PointValArray[1];
                double diff4 = PointValArray[1] - PointValArray[0];
                
                printf("posL4");


The Access violaton error appears after the line:  printf("posL3: size: %d", ArraySize(PointValArray));


As you can see from the screenshot, Code did not reach the line:    printf("posL4");


Therefore, the source of the error must be these lines:


                double diff1 = PointValArray[4] - PointValArray[3];
                double diff2 = PointValArray[3] - PointValArray[2];
                double diff3 = PointValArray[2] - PointValArray[1];
                double diff4 = PointValArray[1] - PointValArray[0];
                


As you can see from the picture, the Array size return to 5. How come above lines can be source of Access violation ?

I even used ArrayInitialize before this code.

I am not sure it might be something to do with MetaTrader 5 itself internally ? or something else ?

This is very interesting problem though regardless of the reason.



 
Young Ho Seo:

I have found the source of error for Access Violation using printf function.  It took me 1 day to find the source of error.

Hope someone can spot what is the problem here.

           


The Access violaton error appears after the line:  printf("posL3: size: %d", ArraySize(PointValArray));


As you can see from the screenshot, Code did not reach the line:    printf("posL4");


Therefore, the source of the error must be these lines:



As you can see from the picture, the Array size return to 5. How come above lines can be source of Access violation ?

I even used ArrayInitialize before this code.

I am not sure it might be something to do with MetaTrader 5 itself internally ? or something else ?

This is very interesting problem though regardless of the reason.



If not yet done you should report this to ServiceDesk, in all cases it's an MT5 bug. The platform should never crash.
 
Alain Verleyen:
If not yet done you should report this to ServiceDesk, in all cases it's an MT5 bug. The platform should never crash.

You are right. I already did.

However, I just shared this information for someone who might have similar problems in the future.

Thanks for your advice.

 

Same here. Since the MT5 update. Many many indicators and EAs working fine just randomly raise access violation errors in MT5 and crash and in many cases the code is lengthy to debug. I cant find the exact source of the error, it just happens sometimes and sometimes does not. =(

 
Same here,does anyone knows how to solve this problem,yet ?
 
HarryHe #: Same here,does anyone knows how to solve this problem,yet ?

Upgrade.

After 1 March 2019, MetaTrader 4 desktop terminal builds below 1118 … will no longer be supported.
          Support for older MetaTrader 4 Desktop and Android versions to end on March 1, 2019 - Android Trading Platform - MQL4 programming forum (2019)
 
William Roeder #:

Upgrade.

How is this answer related to the post of HarryHe which is about MT5 and a crash of the platform ?
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