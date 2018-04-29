Nice Grid Levels MT4 indicator, I need it for MT5 and I already saw it before in this site for MT5 but I can't find it now, anybody has it or has something similar?
Seems - it is very similar for what you are looking for -
----------------Grid Maker - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The other tools -
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PriceLines - script for MetaTrader 5
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PriceGrid1_Plus - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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XEnvelopes_Digit_Grid - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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And this is very advanced indicators (seems - one indicator = manual trading system)
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DarvasBoxesCloud_Digit_Grid - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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DonchianChannelsCloud_Digit_Grid - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The other tools -
----------------
PriceLines - script for MetaTrader 5
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PriceGrid1_Plus - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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XEnvelopes_Digit_Grid - indicator for MetaTrader 5
----------------
Thank you very much, I think PriceLines script is perfect.
Best regards
Murrey-Math-like levels might also work. I have a script, but there are far better tools in the site.
By the way if you enjoy dark backgrounds you may like this, with a few exceptions works good for MT5.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/171246
- 2017.02.28
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Hi all,
This is a nice MT4 indicator, on 1M, 5M, 15M and 30M charts the levels will be every 10 pips in gray, the main 100 pips price levels will be in blue. on 1H and 4H charts the levels will be every 20 pips in gray the main 100 pips price levels will be in blue. on 1D, 1W and 1M the levels will be every 50 pips.
I need like this indicator for MT5, I already saw several months a go someone here asked to convert this indicator to MQL5 and someone already did it for him but now I searched a lot but couldn't find it, anyone has it or something similar for MT5?
Regards