Looking Indicator to place lines every 5 pips on the chart (HELP ME)

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Hello, before suggesting me to search I already did search on the market and on google.


I'm looking for an indicator that places a line every 5 pips in the chart for mt5. I'm able to do this on Tradingview but not MT5 and I'm trying to only use metatrader for better execution because I often find my self jumping from one app to the other.

I'm looking something like this:



 
Job Franco:

You didn't put much effort into your search, did you? 😅

Code Base

PriceGrid

Nikolay Kositsin, 2016.04.14 10:36

The indicator plots a price grid of levels rounded up to several digits.
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