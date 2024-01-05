Looking Indicator to place lines every 5 pips on the chart (HELP ME)
Job Franco:
You didn't put much effort into your search, did you? 😅
Nikolay Kositsin, 2016.04.14 10:36The indicator plots a price grid of levels rounded up to several digits.
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Hello, before suggesting me to search I already did search on the market and on google.
I'm looking for an indicator that places a line every 5 pips in the chart for mt5. I'm able to do this on Tradingview but not MT5 and I'm trying to only use metatrader for better execution because I often find my self jumping from one app to the other.
I'm looking something like this: