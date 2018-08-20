Murrey Math Lines with previous levels before it repainted
Here is a quick search on the topic: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=murrey%20math%20lines
You did not provide any code so there is your starting point, you can look for a decent piece of code to modify so that it will hold the levels in stead of repainting.
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Marco vd Heijden:thank you
Here is a quick search on the topic: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=murrey%20math%20lines
You did not provide any code so there is your starting point, you can look for a decent piece of code to modify so that it will hold the levels in stead of repainting.
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Good Day
I'm asking for a help for creating murrey math lines that shows the previous levels before it repaints.
The purpose of this is to backtest a strategy using the MML saving yourself from doing live trades for testing
that may take a lot of time instead of reviewing the previous levels and deciding what works and whats not.
I do code but I cannot code such an advance indicator. Please help me and other traders who also
finds this type of indicator too. Thank you very much in advanced.
this is how it looks like