Indicators: FX5_Divergence - page 4

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I have questions. I've installed the latest fx5 divergence indicators one that repaints and one that doesn't but I happen to miss the signal all the time. Does the arrow appear after one bar has already closed?

i wanted to SELL on one signal but it appears it only showed just after openning another bar I've been monitoring last couple of hours and now I see the arrow. It seems like I'm very late at least one bar or two. Does any1 misses the arrow? Because I've been thinking to sell on a signal right after the arrow bar closes.
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Can you make the arrow appear in real time? not like the last bar behind it.
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HI FX5

Nice and very good Indicator. can you make the same idea for Indicators  Stochastic Momentum and Rsi ?

it will be very powerful maybe in one window?

any way

thank for this one

[Deleted]  

Hi, FX5.

I can suggest some cosmetic code changes. I think, this may make code a little more readable.

1. In deinit()

change

       if(StringSubstr(label, 0, 14) != "DivergenceLine")
           continue;
       ObjectDelete(label);
to
       if(StringSubstr(label, 0, 14) == "DivergenceLine")
           ObjectDelete(label);


2. In IsIndicatorPeak()

change

           if(OsMA[i] > OsMA[shift])
              break;
to
           if(OsMA[i] > OsMA[shift])
              return(false);
(and so in IsIndicatorTrough()).
 


I modified the code to work with the internal indicators.

 

we need divers only if line up above price and line down lower price

and needs bar's color depend of previous bar - if previous bar of indi bigger, lower or equal

 

How to detect that arrow?

I want to use for ea

and, is there anyone have version 3 at mq4 format?

thank you

raden.batman@gmail.com

 
Thank you very much for these excellent divergence indicators. Could you make one that draws regular an hidden divergences for Schaff Trend Cycle?
 

3 questions please:

  1. Is this 100% different from the other 2 divergence indicators you have or it combines them into one?
  2. Can you add the mail function as well, please?
  3. Can you make the arrow (up/down) to show one candle earlier? I'm using this indicator on H4 and it seems that it is displaying the arrow/alert one candle to late.
Thank you.
 

Hi, I've got an error when I'm trying to start it!

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