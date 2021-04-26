Indicators: FX5_Divergence - page 4
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i wanted to SELL on one signal but it appears it only showed just after openning another bar I've been monitoring last couple of hours and now I see the arrow. It seems like I'm very late at least one bar or two. Does any1 misses the arrow? Because I've been thinking to sell on a signal right after the arrow bar closes.
HI FX5
Nice and very good Indicator. can you make the same idea for Indicators Stochastic Momentum and Rsi ?
it will be very powerful maybe in one window?
any way
thank for this one
Hi, FX5.
I can suggest some cosmetic code changes. I think, this may make code a little more readable.
1. In deinit()
changeto
2. In IsIndicatorPeak()
changeto (and so in IsIndicatorTrough()).
I modified the code to work with the internal indicators.
we need divers only if line up above price and line down lower price
and needs bar's color depend of previous bar - if previous bar of indi bigger, lower or equal
How to detect that arrow?
I want to use for ea
and, is there anyone have version 3 at mq4 format?
thank you
raden.batman@gmail.com
3 questions please:
Thank you.
- Is this 100% different from the other 2 divergence indicators you have or it combines them into one?
- Can you add the mail function as well, please?
- Can you make the arrow (up/down) to show one candle earlier? I'm using this indicator on H4 and it seems that it is displaying the arrow/alert one candle to late.
Hi, I've got an error when I'm trying to start it!