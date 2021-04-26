Indicators: FX5_Divergence - page 2
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Thank you very much my brother
It is a perfect indicator..
Very usefull indicator ,thank you very much
is it possible to add a sound alert when the arrow appears ?
thanks again for your nice work
thanks for the indicator
you have done a great job
is it possible to add a sound alert when the arrow apears?
thanks again
In the the new version v1.5 you will find the sound alert feature.
Good luck,
also i have watched the indicator and it seems it doesnt update in real time ,
for example when i leave the indicator on the chart sometimes it doeasnt show any divergence
but when i refresh the chart or switch between time frames and came back to the same time frame then the indicator shows divergence lines.
Sorry to bother you with all these questions but i think you have made an amazing indicator ,i am just trying to understand better how it works
i am attaching a pic of what i mean about the arrow apearing and dissapearing where you see the yellow line with the yellow tick is where the arrow apeared with the divergence live and then dissapeared
Once more thank you for your great job
i would like to ask you if the indicator repaints i have wathed the arrow apear and then disapear
also i have watched the indicator and it seems it doesnt update in real time ,
for example when i leave the indicator on the chart sometimes it doeasnt show any divergence
but when i refresh the chart or switch between time frames and came back to the same time frame then the indicator shows divergence lines.
Sorry to bother you with all these questions but i think you have made an amazing indicator ,i am just trying to understand better how it works
i am attaching a pic of what i mean about the arrow apearing and dissapearing where you see the yellow line with the yellow tick is where the arrow apeared with the divergence live and then dissapeared
The indicator doesn't repaint the signals, and once an arrow appear it should remain visible. On the other hand there was a bug in version 1.1 which stopped the indicator from updating in the real time. This bug was fixed in version 1.5.
From the chart you attached I can see that you are using version 1.5 so you should not experience any problems.
There was no signal at the yellow tick on your chart because the green area between the two red areas didn't reach the minimum elevation which is set by the sensitivity parameters. If you set those parameters to 0 you should get a signal in your case.
Good Luck,
so there is arrow on 15 mins, 30 mins etc. but not on the 5 min chart.
hi there. i just downloaded this indicator and no doubts its great with signals coming in. impressive job. question is. it seems that the alert is there but the arrow seems to be out of sight? can anyone advise me on this matter? lotsa appreciation =] following are the pics that i attach =]
so there is arrow on 15 mins, 30 mins etc. but not on the 5 min chart.
Set the positiveSensitivty and negativeSensitivity to: 0 instead of 0.0001 and it will work for you.
Good Luck,
You say the indicator doesn't repaint. Unfortunately you are mistaken. The indicator DOES repaint. It will show an arrow, but if the price starts going in the opposite direction, the arrow will disappear (especialy if you change timeframes and switch back again).
Lets hope the next version doesn't repaint hey. Since repainting indicators are pretty much useless (and in fact dangerous).
Regards.
Hi,
You say the indicator doesn't repaint. Unfortunately you are mistaken. The indicator DOES repaint. It will show an arrow, but if the price starts going in the opposite direction, the arrow will disappear (especialy if you change timeframes and switch back again).
Lets hope the next version doesn't repaint hey. Since repainting indicators are pretty much useless (and in fact dangerous).
Regards.
Thanks for your imprtant comment,
Yes I realized now that the indicator was repainting some of the signals. This bug come from the frequent modification made to the code to adress some suggestions. I wasn't aware of this bug until I read your message.
I rebuilt the whole code from scratch to enhance its speed and reliability. You Can now download version 2.0 of this indicator which doesn't repaint any of the signals.