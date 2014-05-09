Signal Service Creating Duplicate Positions!!!
Hi,
I've been experiencing duplicate positions if my broker has hit the TP or SL before the signal provider...
What happens is that my trade is exited at the TP or SL... then when the signal copying service sees there's still an open trade in the provider's account... it reopens the trade!!!! Shouldn't all orders be tracked and dupes not be opened?
Can you resolve this issue? I don't think anyone in the community wants duplicate trades!!! The whole point of the signal service is to perform as much like the provider as possible and duplicate trades are no good.
See attached for an example.
Thanks
Kim
What you are experiencing is normal. What you are missing out is since you have agreed to copy trades from a provider then it mean whenever the provider opens any positions it automatically mirrors the trades into your account. If you set your own TP and SL and it is been filled and your position closed, the provider to not get affected. But since the provider hasn't closed his position despite you closing it, you will still be copying trades in real-time in your account. It's like you trusting your account to the provider to manage your it.
NB: its best you allow the provider to set the SL and TP himself since it is his strategy you are copying. Please make you sure you take your time to select your provider carefully before subscribing. Its really important.
Good luck
What you are experiencing is normal. What you are missing out is since you have agreed to copy trades from a provider then it mean whenever the provider opens any positions it automatically mirrors the trades into your account. If you set your own TP and SL and it is been filled and your position closed, the provider to not get affected. But since the provider hasn't closed his position despite you closing it, you will still be copying trades in real-time in your account. It's like you trusting your account to the provider to manage your it.
NB: its best you allow the provider to set the SL and TP himself since it is his strategy you are copying. Please make you sure you take your time to select your provider carefully before subscribing. Its really important.
Good luck
I'm sorry... I think I did not mention that I my TP and SL were copied from the provider... the problem is that the TP was hit on my broker and not hit on the provider's broker... thus causing the difference.
:-) Kim can you please provide the TP from your account and that of the provider? As far as the service works the TP of the provider must be equal to the TP copied by the subscriber.
I think the TP and SL are on the screenshot. Provider is Pips Maker.
ok. Then i suggest you use the same broker and leverage of the provider in order to receive better result
Happy trading Kim
Errr... Rozey,
I'm not sure that's a good answer for your service as a whole. Every order has a unique number that can already be tracked. I'm not sure why this is not factored into before making duplicate trades...
Is there no plan to fix this problem?
Kim
Errr... Rozey,
I'm not sure that's a good answer for your service as a whole. Every order has a unique number that can already be tracked. I'm not sure why this is not factored into before making duplicate trades...
Is there no plan to fix this problem?
Kim
Haha sorry I thought you were MQL support!!!
Well I suggest that MQL5 signals service keeps track of the order id that was copied... it's that simple. Same order id already copied? Don't copy again....
Kim
Errr... Rozey,
I'm not sure that's a good answer for your service as a whole. Every order has a unique number that can already be tracked. I'm not sure why this is not factored into before making duplicate trades...
Is there no plan to fix this problem?
Kim
Nothing we can do to help you here, you have to write to the ServiceDesk of Metaquotes.
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Hi,
I've been experiencing duplicate positions if my broker has hit the TP or SL before the signal provider...
What happens is that my trade is exited at the TP or SL... then when the signal copying service sees there's still an open trade in the provider's account... it reopens the trade!!!! Shouldn't all orders be tracked and dupes not be opened?
Can you resolve this issue? I don't think anyone in the community wants duplicate trades!!! The whole point of the signal service is to perform as much like the provider as possible and duplicate trades are no good.
See attached for an example.
Thanks
Kim