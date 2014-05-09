Signal Service Creating Duplicate Positions!!!

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Hi,

 I've been experiencing duplicate positions if my broker has hit the TP or SL before the signal provider...

What happens is that my trade is exited at the TP or SL... then when the signal copying service sees there's still an open trade in the provider's account... it reopens the trade!!!! Shouldn't all orders be tracked and dupes not be opened? 

Can you resolve this issue? I don't think anyone in the community wants duplicate trades!!! The whole point of the signal service is to perform as much like the provider as possible and duplicate trades are no good. 

 

See attached for an example.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Kim 

 
luesak:

Hi,

 I've been experiencing duplicate positions if my broker has hit the TP or SL before the signal provider...

What happens is that my trade is exited at the TP or SL... then when the signal copying service sees there's still an open trade in the provider's account... it reopens the trade!!!! Shouldn't all orders be tracked and dupes not be opened? 

Can you resolve this issue? I don't think anyone in the community wants duplicate trades!!! The whole point of the signal service is to perform as much like the provider as possible and duplicate trades are no good. 

 

See attached for an example.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Kim 

What you are experiencing is normal. What you are missing out is since you have agreed to copy trades from a provider then it mean whenever the provider opens any positions it automatically mirrors the trades into your account. If you set your own TP and SL and it is been filled and your position closed, the provider to not get affected. But since the provider hasn't closed his position despite you closing it, you will still be copying trades in real-time in your account. It's like you trusting your account to the provider to manage your it. 

NB: its best you allow the provider to set the SL and TP himself since it is his strategy you are copying. Please make you sure you take your time to select your provider carefully before subscribing. Its really important.

Good luck 

 
Roszey:

What you are experiencing is normal. What you are missing out is since you have agreed to copy trades from a provider then it mean whenever the provider opens any positions it automatically mirrors the trades into your account. If you set your own TP and SL and it is been filled and your position closed, the provider to not get affected. But since the provider hasn't closed his position despite you closing it, you will still be copying trades in real-time in your account. It's like you trusting your account to the provider to manage your it. 

NB: its best you allow the provider to set the SL and TP himself since it is his strategy you are copying. Please make you sure you take your time to select your provider carefully before subscribing. Its really important.

Good luck 

I'm sorry... I think I did not mention that I my TP and SL were copied from the provider... the problem is that the TP was hit on my broker and not hit on the provider's broker... thus causing the difference.

Since I'm copying the trade... it would not.make sense for me to set my own SL or TP.

That said, from your response this problem must be a bug in the service.

Please confirm and repair this issue as soon as you can.
Because the service is not working as it should.

Thanks

Kim
 
luesak:
I'm sorry... I think I did not mention that I my TP and SL were copied from the provider... the problem is that the TP was hit on my broker and not hit on the provider's broker... thus causing the difference.

Since I'm copying the trade... it would not.make sense for me to set my own SL or TP.

That said, from your response this problem must be a bug in the service.

Please confirm and repair this issue as soon as you can.
Because the service is not working as it should.

Thanks

Kim
:-) Kim can you please provide the TP from your account and that of the provider? As far as the service works the TP of the provider must be equal to the TP copied by the subscriber.
 
Roszey:
:-) Kim can you please provide the TP from your account and that of the provider? As far as the service works the TP of the provider must be equal to the TP copied by the subscriber.
I think the TP and SL are on the screenshot. Provider is Pips Maker.

I believe the TP and SL are the same.... Problem is that the broker quotes are different.. causing some brokers to hit and others not

Thanks for your attention on this.
 
luesak:
I think the TP and SL are on the screenshot. Provider is Pips Maker.

I believe the TP and SL are the same.... Problem is that the broker quotes are different.. causing some brokers to hit and others not

Thanks for your attention on this.

ok. Then i suggest you use the same broker and leverage of the provider in order to receive better result

Happy trading Kim 

 

Errr... Rozey,

I'm not sure that's a good answer for your service as a whole.  Every order has a unique number that can already be tracked. I'm not sure why this is not factored into before making duplicate trades...

 

Is there no plan to fix this problem?

 

Kim 

 
luesak:

Errr... Rozey,

I'm not sure that's a good answer for your service as a whole.  Every order has a unique number that can already be tracked. I'm not sure why this is not factored into before making duplicate trades...

 

Is there no plan to fix this problem?

 

Kim 

i am not a 'Moderator' just a member of the community trying to help. If you have a better solution or suggestion you can bring it out....
 

Haha sorry I thought you were MQL support!!!

 

Well I suggest that MQL5 signals service keeps track of the order id that was copied... it's that simple. Same order id already copied? Don't copy again....

 

Kim 

 
luesak:

Errr... Rozey,

I'm not sure that's a good answer for your service as a whole.  Every order has a unique number that can already be tracked. I'm not sure why this is not factored into before making duplicate trades...

 

Is there no plan to fix this problem?

 

Kim 


Nothing we can do to help you here, you have to write to the ServiceDesk of Metaquotes.
 
Thanks
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