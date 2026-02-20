Forex Market Profile - page 3

New comment
 

uxxar market pofile forex furax trading


What else ? PERFECT Trade !

 

uxxar market profile education


I wait the reactions on the Support Value Area 1.42320 $GbpUsd !

 

$EurUsd #Forex 1.23200-1.22400

i look the rejection/acceptation Value Area

 

I buy under 1.22080 EurUsd

 

I wait reaction under 1.19280 Low Value Area of MarketProfile

 

uxxar market profile

Waiting an fall down under 1.190000

 

$EurUsd : 1.1825 / 1.1768 #PointOfControl #MarketProfile


 

Market Profile indicator

Market Profile indicator

Market Profile is not a traditional technical indicator and it does not provide direct trading signals. But it complements a trading system, allowing traders to arrange the data and determine who controls the market, what fair value is, and what factors influence price movements.
Market Profile indicator
Market Profile indicator
  • 2025.07.14
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will consider Market Profile indicator. We will find out what lies behind this name, try to understand its operation principles and have a look at its terminal version (MarketProfile).
 

Market Profile indicator (Part 2): Optimization and rendering on canvas

Market Profile indicator (Part 2): Optimization and rendering on canvas

In the previous article, we delved into the Market Profile indicator. As it turns out, constructing a market profile diagram using ordinary graphical objects consumes quite a lot of resources. Each price point from Low to High of the daily bar is filled with rectangle graphical objects in the number of bars that reached this price level throughout the day. This is true for each item - they all contain many graphical objects, and all these objects are created and drawn for each day where the profile diagram is drawn. When an indicator creates thousands of graphical objects, this may cause significant slowdowns when handling other graphical objects and redrawing the chart. 

Market Profile indicator (Part 2): Optimization and rendering on canvas
Market Profile indicator (Part 2): Optimization and rendering on canvas
  • 2025.07.29
  • www.mql5.com
The article considers an optimized version of the Market Profile indicator, where rendering with multiple graphical objects is replaced with rendering on a canvas - an object of the CCanvas class.
 

Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 7): Hybrid Time Price Opportunity (TPO) Market Profiles for Session Analysis

Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 7): Hybrid Time Price Opportunity (TPO) Market Profiles for Session Analysis

In our previous article (Part 6), we developed an evolved Relative Strength Index calculation system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that incorporated smoothing techniques, hue shifts for visual enhancements, and multi-timeframe support for comprehensive market analysis. In Part 7, we develop a hybrid Time Price Opportunity (TPO) market profile indicator that supports various session timeframes, including intraday, daily, weekly, monthly, and fixed periods with timezone adjustments. This indicator quantizes prices into a grid, manages session data for highs, lows, opens, and closes, calculates the point of control and value area from TPO counts, and provides visual rendering on the chart with customizable colors for detailed session analysis.
Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 6): Evolving RSI Calculations with Smoothing, Hue Shifts, and Multi-Timeframe Support
Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 6): Evolving RSI Calculations with Smoothing, Hue Shifts, and Multi-Timeframe Support
  • 2026.01.27
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we build a versatile RSI indicator in MQL5 supporting multiple variants, data sources, and smoothing methods for improved analysis. We add hue shifts for color visuals, dynamic boundaries for overbought/oversold zones, and notifications for trend alerts. It includes multi-timeframe support with interpolation, offering us a customizable RSI tool for diverse strategies.
123
New comment