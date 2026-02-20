Forex Market Profile - page 3
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What else ? PERFECT Trade !
I wait the reactions on the Support Value Area 1.42320 $GbpUsd !
$EurUsd #Forex 1.23200-1.22400
i look the rejection/acceptation Value Area
I buy under 1.22080 EurUsd
I wait reaction under 1.19280 Low Value Area of MarketProfile
Waiting an fall down under 1.190000
$EurUsd : 1.1825 / 1.1768 #PointOfControl #MarketProfile
Market Profile indicator
Market Profile indicator (Part 2): Optimization and rendering on canvas
In the previous article, we delved into the Market Profile indicator. As it turns out, constructing a market profile diagram using ordinary graphical objects consumes quite a lot of resources. Each price point from Low to High of the daily bar is filled with rectangle graphical objects in the number of bars that reached this price level throughout the day. This is true for each item - they all contain many graphical objects, and all these objects are created and drawn for each day where the profile diagram is drawn. When an indicator creates thousands of graphical objects, this may cause significant slowdowns when handling other graphical objects and redrawing the chart.
Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 7): Hybrid Time Price Opportunity (TPO) Market Profiles for Session Analysis