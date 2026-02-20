Forex Market Profile - page 2
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This is good indicator on this post (made by MrTools) - Market Profilex (the indicator is on this post to download)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Elite indicators :)
William Snyder, 2011.02.06 07:05
Mp
Market Profilex draws market profile and some sort of pivots from the profile!
Yeah !!!
New MT5 Terminal and the mql5 indicator.
It's great. I regret the non presence of second POC but like the virgin POC.
05/04/2018
Normal day on EurUsd during the asian session.
On the european session, it's possible to continue in the range.
To the rytmn of peaks & valleys.
I am seller of GbpUsd today.
I am buyer EurUsd on the valleys.
I sell EurUsd in the valley !!
Before the ECB i trade the previous range (yesterday value area).
Before the BCE at Paris 13:30, $EurUsd rejects the ValueArea of before day before, like yesterday, without to go to seek the VirginPoc. 1.23616>1.24039
Rather purchasing as long as one does not settleunder 1.23616.
If not, I aim 1.23230 downwards.
Hum ! Before ECB, string ! lol