Forex Market Profile - page 2

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This is good indicator on this post (made by MrTools) - Market Profilex (the indicator is on this post to download)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Elite indicators :)

William Snyder, 2011.02.06 07:05

Mp

Market Profilex draws market profile and some sort of pivots from the profile!



 

Yeah !!!

New MT5 Terminal and the mql5 indicator.

It's great. I regret the non presence of second POC but like the virgin POC.

 

05/04/2018

Normal day on EurUsd during the asian session.

On the european session, it's possible to continue in the range.

 

To the rytmn of peaks & valleys.

I am seller of GbpUsd today.

 

market profile forex uxxar


I am buyer EurUsd on the valleys.

 


I sell EurUsd in the valley !! 

 
 

market profile Metatrader 5


Before the ECB i trade the previous range (yesterday value area).

13:30EUR
ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
 

Before the BCE at Paris 13:30, $EurUsd rejects the ValueArea of before day before, like yesterday, without to go to seek the VirginPoc.  1.23616>1.24039

Rather purchasing as long as one does not settleunder 1.23616.
If not, I aim 1.23230 downwards.

 

Hum ! Before ECB, string ! lol

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