Bollinger Band: let's build a strategy together - page 3
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Bollinger Bands & RSI
This strategy uses a slower RSI with period 14 to sell when the RSI increases over the value of 55 (or to buy when the value falls below 45), with the classic Bollinger Bands strategy to sell when the price is above the upper Bollinger Band and falls below it (and to buy when the price is below the lower band and rises above it).
This strategy only triggers when both the RSI and the Bollinger Bands indicators are at the same time in the described overbought or oversold condition. In addition there are color alerts which can be deactivated.
* Bollinger Band (BB):
- Buy when the price is below the lower Bollinger Band
- Sell when the price is above the upper Bollinger Band
* RSI Filter (RSI):
- Only place buys when RSI is lower then value
- Only place sells when RSI is Higher then value
Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part II): Bollinger Bands Breakouts
In this article, we aim to empirically analyze the benefits of strategy from the ground up.We aim to help readers who may be considering using the Bollinger Bands to decide whether the strategy may be better suited for them. Furthermore, we will show how technical indicators may be used to guide AI models and hopefully develop more stable trading strategies.
Guys come'on.....
How you can make money on 2020s financial market with the tool developed developed 44 year ago...
We really need to discuss what we need to...
After trading more than 15 years, I will tell you, the algos those moving the price we see has nothing to do with any of the technical indicators.
Guys come'on.....
How you can make money on 2020s financial market with the tool developed developed 44 year ago...
We really need to discuss what we need to...
After trading more than 15 years, I will tell you, the algos those moving the price we see has nothing to do with any of the technical indicators.
These old-school indicators - Bollinger Bands, RSI, and so on are timeless. I'm reading your opinion, and of course you're entitled to your own opinion...but let me try to open your mind. The indicators do not care about the market algorithm. They are for hijacking it, and determining the trend. So why do we still talk about these old indicators today? Because they still work. The BB is for making a statistical measure of what's actually happening with the market volatility, and thus the standard deviation is useful. It can be used in confluence with other indicators to make valid trading decisions. So the quant indicators are reliable for trend detection no matter how old they are. Even with an EA that uses nothing more than a single EMA (less complex than the bollingers), I saw a 100% win rate on 25 trades taken.
Guys come'on.....
How you can make money on 2020s financial market with the tool developed developed 44 year ago...
We really need to discuss what we need to...
After trading more than 15 years, I will tell you, the algos those moving the price we see has nothing to do with any of the technical indicators.
Implementing a Bollinger Bands Trading Strategy with MQL5: A Step-by-Step Guide
Does that mean they'll work forever? Absolutely not
They will work forever. If market volatility will be forever, then the standard deviation will be forever
* Bollinger Band (BB):
- Buy when the price is below the lower Bollinger Band
- Sell when the price is above the upper Bollinger Band
* RSI Filter (RSI):
- Only place buys when RSI is lower then value
- Only place sells when RSI is Higher then value
This works when market is in range. When trending, we should enter differently:
* Bollinger Band (BB):
- Sell when the price is below the lower Bollinger Band
- Buy when the price is above the upper Bollinger Band
* RSI Filter (RSI):
- Only place buys when RSI is lower then value
- Only place sells when RSI is Higher then value
Correct me if I am wrong
IMHO it should be like this.
Flat:
Trend: