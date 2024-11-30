Experts: TradePanel - page 2
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It will be next if you include
1) Horizontal line control for TP, SL and hedge entry.
2) Risk% for entry lots at given SL.
3) Partial TP function controlled with lines.
TradePanel:
Author: MhFx7
Looks good..... maybe a special trailing would be a nice thing! ;-)
I could not get this Trade panel show up in my MT4. I copied the TradePanel.mq4 in MQL4 experts folder and gave the permission in Options. Is there any other steps am I missing ? Please help me.
Thanks,
I could not get this Trade panel show up in my MT4. I copied the TradePanel.mq4 in MQL4 experts folder and gave the permission in Options. Is there any other steps am I missing ? Please help me.
Thanks,
any insructions how to install it?