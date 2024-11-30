Experts: TradePanel - page 2

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It will be next if you include

1) Horizontal line control for TP, SL and hedge entry.

2) Risk% for entry lots at given SL.

3) Partial TP function controlled with lines.                                       

 
Automated-Trading:

TradePanel:

Author: MhFx7

Looks good..... maybe a special trailing would be a nice thing! ;-)

 

I could not get this Trade panel show up in my MT4. I copied the TradePanel.mq4 in MQL4 experts folder and gave the permission in Options. Is there any other steps am I missing ? Please help me.


Thanks,



 
I've simply copy expert but I can't run it ,any help please.
 
ok , I forgot files.
 
Thank you very much for sharing this EA. A great job and a very complete tool. Applying a simple strategy and with good capital and risk management, I hope to be able to obtain benefits.  Congrats MhFx7.
 
не могу поставить  на график помогите что не так сделал или чего то не хватает
 
jeyruk:

I could not get this Trade panel show up in my MT4. I copied the TradePanel.mq4 in MQL4 experts folder and gave the permission in Options. Is there any other steps am I missing ? Please help me.


Thanks,



I have the same problem. could you fix it?
 

any insructions how to install it?

 
Thanks for all the feedback and suggestions. Please note that this code is provided free of charge and open-source mainly for educational purposes. It is written in a readable way that is also easy for beginners to understand. If you encounter some errors while compiling the code, make sure that you have extracted the provided .zip file in the specified path (\MQL4\Files\).
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