Experts: TradePanel - page 5
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Hello, I'm new where shall I get the file?
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19752
Display the zoom settings 150 effect map, can you do repair?
Hello, one question can anyone help me disable the symbol field in the trade panel. I use a symbolchanger but its not working to change symbols with the symbolchanger Whenthe trade panel is on my tpl.
best regards
a fly in the ointment " CLOSE ALL" area doesn't respond.
hello
i have a problem about the size could you help me?
Hi, looks interesting, great work. Have downloaded and installed, Trade Panel on chart, cannot execute buy or sell.
Have search youtube but cannot find the video link. Could you kindly plse attach the link?
Thnx.