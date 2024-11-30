Experts: TradePanel - page 5

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Hello, I'm new where shall I get the file?
 
WORLD WIDE:
Hello, I'm new where shall I get the file?

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19752

 
Convert to MT5:
#include <KimIVToMT5.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/93352/page32#comment_10603352

#define ERR_NO_CONNECTION 6
#define ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED 4109
#define ERR_TRADE_EXPERT_DISABLED_BY_SERVER 4112

int ObjectsTotal() { return(ObjectsTotal(0)); }
string ObjectName( const int Pos ) { return(ObjectName(0, Pos)); } 
bool IsConnected() { return((bool)TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_CONNECTED)); }

#define NULL _Symbol // macro redefinition

#include "TradePanel.mq4" // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19752
 

Display the zoom settings 150 effect map, can you do repair?


 

Hello, one question can anyone help me disable the symbol field in the trade panel. I use a symbolchanger but its not working to change symbols with the symbolchanger Whenthe trade panel is on my tpl. 

best regards 

 
thank you very much for sharing this EA,  

a fly in the ointment               " CLOSE ALL"   area doesn't respond.

 

hello 


i have a problem about the size could you help me?

 
anyone know what that numbers that are the same color as the bid and ask mean - to the left and right of bid and ask?
 

Hi, looks interesting, great work. Have downloaded and installed, Trade Panel on chart, cannot execute buy or sell.

Have search youtube but cannot find the video link. Could you kindly plse attach the link?

Thnx.

 
Thanks author. grateful. perfectly worked.
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