Experts: TradePanel
Author: MhFx7
This is awesome work MhFx7, I am always looking forward to your tools and creations, i did not know coding could make trading this fun, the tool has tools for drawing, tools for changing the candle colours, tools for scalping like depth of market, I love using mt4 depth of market and this has gone passed that level, they should incorporate this in the next build and give you some form of royalties...
I'm still learning to use it even though user friendly.
You just have to use it to know...This is really good!!!
I have not felt disappointed working with the author. This is another world class tool for both professional and beginners in trading. Good job and keep up the good work.
ฉันไม่รู้สึกผิดหวังกับการทำงานกับผู้คนอีกครั้งหนึ่งเครื่องมือระดับโลกสำหรับมืออาชีพและผู้เริ่มต้นในการซื้อขายงานที่ดีและติดตามผลงานที่ดี
This is awesome work MhFx7, I am always looking forward to your tools and creations, i did not know coding could make trading this fun, the tool has tools for drawing, tools for changing the candle colours, tools for scalping like depth of market, I love using mt4 depth of market and this has gone passed that level, they should incorporate this in the next build and give you some form of royalties...
I'm still learning to use it even though user friendly.
You just have to use it to know...This is really good!!!
I downloaded it and test it, it is a powerful and useful tool, appreciate for sharing!
But I got a little problem with it:
>>Some symbols/character cannot be displayed correctly in my computer (Win10, MT4).
It tested in on different time frame/currency, restarted MT4, but same problem.
I attached the screenshot. It is appreciated if someone can help me solve this.
Thanks in advance!
Hello
I have problems with it; i'ts impossible to attache to chart. Maybe I make smth wrong?
Nice Job..
Wonderfull sound in MT4, hahaa
Could you put order with Risk% and TrailingStop too...
Thanks for your great job..
Author: MhFx7
what mine 2018.02.10 20:05:49.677 cannot open file 'C:\Program Files\Ava MetaTrader\MQL4\Experts\TradePanel.ex4' [2]
i'am mt4 build 1090
what probleme ? plz any one help me ..
thanks man this exp is good.
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TradePanel:
Simple one click trade panel, typically useful for scalpers and day traders.
Note: The current chart symbol can be switched by writing the desired one in the symbol box.
Author: MhFx7